Jyotiraditya Scindia praises PM Narendra Modi's 'transformative' 12-year tenure as he is set to surpass Jawaharlal Nehru's record for the longest consecutive days in office, highlighting economic growth and global leadership.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to surpass the record of longest-serving PM consecutively on June 10, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday emphasised the "transformative" impact of the past 12 years on the nation's trajectory.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.

Scindia on Economic Transformation and Global Standing

Speaking to reporters, Scindia highlighted the economic strides made under PM Modi's leadership, pointing to significant growth figures and global integration. "On this day, PM Modi has established himself as the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India... India's domestic production rate has reached an average of 7% over the past 12 years, on the basis of which an unprecedented transformation has also occurred. This 12-year tenure will take India's direction, India's position, and India's prominence on the global stage to new heights," he said.

Highlighting Key Government Achievements

Reflecting on the government's achievements, Scindia cited global initiatives and infrastructure development. He remarked, "Whether it is the G20 presidency, International Yoga Day, or Vaccine Maitri... Whether we talk about national highways, which have increased to 1.5 lakh kilometres, in the field of civil aviation, we are going from 74 airports to 160, in the railway sector, there has been a fourfold increase in the development rate and capacity of railways."

A Vision for 'Developed India 2047'

Looking toward the future, the Minister connected these past achievements to the nation's long-term vision. "Unprecedented transformation has also come in social development... Today, the country is also advancing as the world's fourth-largest economy. India's path and goal are clear, 'Developed India 2047,' and the contribution of every Indian is essential to fully achieve it," he said.

BJP Leaders Echo Praise

BJP MP Ashok Chavan also hailed PM Modi's leadership in the last 12 years. He said, "Prime Minister Modi has done excellent work during his tenure. He will continue to work in the same manner ahead... In all the states where elections were held, the BJP has won under Prime Minister Modi's leadership... The country's name has been elevated. We extend our very best wishes to him." (ANI)