PM Modi jokingly told Telangana CM Revanth Reddy that giving Gujarat-level support might halve the state's gains, urging an alliance. This followed Reddy's praise for the 'Gujarat Model' during an event for Rs 9,400 crore projects in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong political pitch to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saying he was willing to provide Telangana with the same level of central support Gujarat received during his tenure and added that doing so might halve the state's current economic gains. This light-hearted remark was delivered during an event in Hyderabad today where the PM inaugurated development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore.

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"I would like to tell Revanth Reddy that whatever the Government of India has given to Gujarat in 10 years of rule, I am ready to give to you, but based on my knowledge that as soon as I do that, what you are currently receiving will be halved. You won't be able to reach where you want to go. So it is better that you ally with me only," PM Modi said.

Reddy had previously requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for Telangana's development by referencing the "Gujarat Model" developed during his tenure as Chief Minister (2001-2014) "When Manmohan Singh was the PM, Narendra Modi was the CM of Gujarat, he developed the Gujarat model in 10 years for the nation. Today, the people of Telangana also have the same hope. When he is the PM, the people of Telangana have the same hope with me that in the coming 10 years, there will be a Telangana model to reach the 1 trillion economy by 2034," Reddy said.

"In Telangana, there are less than 3 per cent population in the whole nation... We think of contributing 10 per cent of the nation's GDP when the PM's dream vision of a 30 trillion dollar economy is achieved..." the Telangana CM said

Centre's Development Push in Telangana

The Prime Minister's remarks came amid a broader push outlining the Centre's development project for Telangana. During the programme, PM Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore.

The projects are aimed at significantly strengthening connectivity, improving logistics efficiency, enhancing safety standards, and providing a better travel experience for passengers across the region.

PM Modi asserted that the Central government will continue to accelerate development efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Telangana, stressing that India is moving ahead on the "Reforms Express" while modern infrastructure is being expanded at a rapid pace across the country. While inaugurating several development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore, the Prime Minister said, "I assure every family member of Telangana that to fulfil your dreams, the Central Government will continue to work at an even faster pace."

Focus on Modern Connectivity

Highlighting the government's focus on modern connectivity over the past 12 years, PM Modi said unprecedented investments have been made across roads, railways and airports. "Nearly Rs 1.75 lakh crore has been invested solely in National Highways," he informed, adding that the National Highway network in Telangana has doubled over the last 11 years.

Comparing present allocations with the past, the Prime Minister said, "During the time of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the railway budget for this region was less than Rs 1,000 crore. Today, Telangana alone has a railway budget of nearly Rs 5,500 crore." He added that railway projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore are currently underway in the state.

Key Projects Inaugurated

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the PM MITRA Park at Warangal, also known as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,700 crore. It is India's first fully functional PM MITRA Park and operationalises the 5F vision -- Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

Later, he also dedicated Sindhu Hospital, a state-of-the-art, cancer-focused multi-super speciality quaternary care in Hyderabad. (ANI)