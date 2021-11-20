Cybercrime to counter-terrorism: PM Modi to meet top police officials from all states in UP's Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with top police officials in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday at the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police. The summit will cover cybercrime, data governance, counter-terrorism difficulties, left-wing extremism, new trends in drugs trafficking, and prison reforms, among others. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will attend the two-day security conference in Uttar Pradesh's capital.

In the presence of top police officers from several states and senior-most officials from federal police forces and internal security, the prime minister will be presented with a complete presentation on various areas of national security. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that he not share the dais with Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son has been imprisoned in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

She stated that Prime Minister Modi should not attend the DGP and IG meeting in Lucknow. I've written to him about it. If he truly cares about farmers, he should not share the dais with Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is a suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Gandhi said.

The hybrid event will be physically attended by DGPs of states and union territories, as well as leaders of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations, with the remaining invitees attending electronically from 37 various locations at IB/SIB headquarters. Before 2014, this conference was traditionally held in Delhi. However, in 2014, it was held in Guwahati; in 2015, it was held in Rann of Kutch; in 2016, it was held at National Police Academy, Hyderabad. In 2017, it was held at BSF Academy Tekanpur, in 2018 at Kevadia and in 2019 in Pune.

