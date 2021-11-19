PM Modi formally hands over light combat helicopter to IAF chief VR Chaudhari

On the occasion, he also handed over drones and UAVs to Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane and Advanced Electronic War suite to Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Jhansi: In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally handed over Light Combat Helicopter to the Indian Air Force chief VR Chaudhari at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion, he also handed over drones and UAVs to Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane and Advanced Electronic War suite to Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

PM Modi is in Jhansi to attend the ‘Rashtriya Raksha Samarpan Parv’ celebrations to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Designed and developed by the HAL, the Light Combat Helicopter is the fight home-made dedicated combat helicopter. The LCH is the only attack helicopter across the globe that can land and take-off at an altitude of 5000 m (16400 ft) with considerable load of weapons and fuel meeting the specific requirements of Indian Armed Forces.

HAL has commenced the productions of 15 LCHs with their internal funding and is expected to join the service within a year. As per the HAL, a total of three choppers are ready for delivery to users and rest of them are in advanced stages of production.



“HAL has initiated various planning activities and has drawn a detailed master plan for achieving the peak rate production capacity of 30 helicopters per annum in order to cater to production of balance 145 LCHs,” the HAL said.

It is a twin-engine, 5.8-ton class helicopter featuring narrow fuselage and tandem configuration for Pilot and Co-pilot/Weapon System Operator (WSO). It incorporates number of stealth features such as reduced radar and infra-red signatures and crashworthy landing gear for better survivability.

LCH incorporates advanced technologies and is designed to carry out roles such as Destruction of enemy air defence, Counter insurgency, Search and rescue, antitank, Counter Surface Force Operations etc.

Advanced Electronic Warfare System 'Shakti'

Designed and developed by the Hyderabad-based DRDO’s Defence Electronics Research Laboratory, the Shakti system will be used for Capital Warships of the Indian Navy for the interception, detection, classification, identification and jamming of conventional and modern Radars.

It will provide an electronic layer of defence against modern radars and anti-ship missiles to ensure electronic dominance and survivability in the maritime battlefield.