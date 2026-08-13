Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, accusing them of wasting parliamentary time and pursuing personal agendas. He made these comments after inaugurating the 'Sansad Youth Parliament 2026' in Bhopal.

CM Slams Congress for Wasting Parliamentary Time

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and accused the Congress of "wasting parliamentary time" and "pursuing personal agendas". Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die, marking the official termination of a parliamentary monsoon session. "We all strongly condemn the way the Congress has treated the public and democracy by repeatedly disrupting the Lok Sabha. Parliament is the greatest strength of a democracy. Wasting parliamentary time, failing to discuss important issues, pursuing personal agendas, and viewing incidents involving students in Jharkhand through a political lens driven by a spirit of vendetta the public is witnessing all of this. No one will forgive the conduct of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress," the CM said.

CM Inaugurates 'Mini India' at Sansad Youth Parliament

He was speaking after inaugurating the 'Sansad Youth Parliament 2026' (Sansad Youth Parliament 2.0) at Vidhan Bhawan in Bhopal, describing the participation of young delegates from across the country as a reflection of "Mini India". The event was organised in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, with more than 52 young participants from over 12 states taking part in it.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said "Madhya Pradesh is truly the heart of the country, and the heart is beating so young and so well. I salute and congratulate you all. We are gathered here in the Vidhan Bhawan of the state Legislative Assembly, and today, the very soul of this House is pulsating through you; it is a privilege for us. Youth from over 52 districts across more than 12 states have participated in this initiative. We will celebrate Independence Day the day after tomorrow, and even before that, this Assembly hall has transformed into a 'Mini India'...I feel proud and honoured about this."

The Chief Minister further praised Sakaar Drishti Social Foundation and Kaleidoscope Foundation for conceptualising the initiative, saying it was an exemplary effort to connect the country's youth with democracy, parliamentary traditions and policymaking. He added legislative Houses are platforms for serious discussions, deliberations and presentation of different perspectives during the process of policymaking, and such youth programmes help participants understand parliamentary functioning.

'Miniature Version of Parliament': CM Praises Youth Initiative

Speaking to reporters after the inaugural function, the Chief Minister congratulated the participating youth and organisers for presenting a miniature version of Parliament in Bhopal.

"The Youth Parliament has been organised in the capital of Madhya Pradesh. I congratulate the 52 youth from 12 states who presented a miniature version of Parliament today," he said. (ANI)