PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh on October 15. Key projects include a new airport terminal in Leh, the strategic Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, and a hydroelectric project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he would inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh via video conferencing on October 15. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the projects include the new Passenger Terminal Building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh and the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, which will strengthen connectivity and strategic mobility. Tomorrow, 15th October, I will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation development projects worth around ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh via video conferencing. These include: New Passenger Terminal Building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Leh. The Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, strengthening connectivity and strategic mobility. 9 MW Hanu Hydroelectric Project and power transmission infrastructure. India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park in Leh. 40 water bodies across 40 villages under Project Amrit Him Sarovar. These projects will strengthen connectivity, boost development, preserve the rich heritage and improve the quality of life of the people. https://t.co/lxu5A83SId — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2026

“Tomorrow, 15th October, I will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation development projects worth around ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh via video conferencing. These include: New Passenger Terminal Building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Leh. The Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, strengthening connectivity and strategic mobility,” Modi wrote on X.

The projects also include the 9 MW Hanu Hydroelectric Project and power transmission infrastructure, India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park in Leh, and 40 water bodies across 40 villages under Project Amrit Him Sarovar.

“9 MW Hanu Hydroelectric Project and power transmission infrastructure. India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park in Leh. 40 water bodies across 40 villages under Project Amrit Him Sarovar,” he further wrote.

Modi said the projects would strengthen connectivity, boost development, preserve Ladakh’s rich heritage and improve the quality of life of its people.

“These projects will strengthen connectivity, boost development, preserve the rich heritage and improve the quality of life of the people,” he said.

Major Development Projects in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation five major development projects worth around ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh on Thursday at around 12:30 PM via video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. The five projects will strengthen connectivity, improve energy infrastructure, conserve cultural heritage and enhance water security in the region.

New Airport Terminal at Leh

Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Passenger Terminal Building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Leh, built at a cost of ₹640 crore. Spread over 23,800 square metres, the modern terminal is designed to handle 35 lakh passengers annually. Incorporating geothermal energy to enhance energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, the facility reflects the importance of sustainable infrastructure in Ladakh’s ecologically sensitive environment. Blending modern passenger amenities with elements of Ladakh’s rich cultural heritage, the terminal will improve passenger convenience and strengthen air connectivity with the rest of the country.

Strategic Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Connecting Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley, the road provides an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh, supplementing the Srinagar–Leh and Manali–Leh highways. Traversing challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass, the road marks a significant engineering achievement. Its strategic importance lies in enhancing operational mobility and strengthening logistical support for the Armed Forces. It will also benefit residents of Zanskar by improving access to healthcare, education, markets and essential services.

Hanu Hydroelectric Project and Power Infra

As part of efforts to strengthen energy security and harness Ladakh’s renewable energy potential, Prime Minister will inaugurate the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV Double-Circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line. The projects will strengthen power evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of Ladakh’s electricity network. They mark an important step towards harnessing the region’s hydropower resources and strengthening its energy infrastructure.

India’s First Petroglyph Conservation Park

Recognising the importance of preserving Ladakh’s ancient archaeological heritage, Prime Minister will inaugurate India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat, Leh. Ladakh is home to hundreds of prehistoric rock art sites featuring carvings of wildlife, human figures and symbolic representations that offer valuable insights into thousands of years of human history. These petroglyphs are an irreplaceable record of the region’s cultural and civilisational past. The conservation park will provide a dedicated space for protecting these vulnerable archaeological remains, raising public awareness and encouraging responsible heritage tourism.

Project Him Sarovar for Water Security

Prime Minister will also inaugurate 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative aimed at addressing Ladakh’s unique geographical and climatic challenges through water conservation, in line with the objectives of Mission Amrit Sarovar. Agriculture in Ladakh faces a seasonal imbalance between water availability and demand. Farmers often experience water scarcity during the crucial sowing season, even as snowmelt and glacial runoff provide substantial water resources during other periods. Project Him Sarovar seeks to address this challenge by conserving water when it is available and ensuring its availability when required, thereby supporting irrigation, sustaining agricultural livelihoods and strengthening long-term water security in the region. (ANI)