Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Uttarakhand to inaugurate the Rs 12,000 crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt hailed the project as a 'special gift' and said the people of the state are excited to welcome him.

BJP Chief Praises PM's 'Special Gift'

Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that whenever he visits the state, he comes bearing "incredibly special gifts" like the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway worth Rs 12,000 crore set to be inaugurated today. "PM Modi is visiting Uttarakhand today. We are ready to welcome him. People across the State are coming today just to listen to PM Modi. He has given Uttarakhand an incredibly special gift in the form of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway worth Rs 12,000 crore. He is coming to inaugurate it. Whenever he visits our State, he always comes with a gift. The people of the State are excited to welcome him. The way PM Modi keeps Uttarakhand in his heart, each visit to the State turns out to be important. I welcome him on behalf of the people of the State," he said.

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Grand Preparations in Dehradun

Meanwhile, preparations have been finalised in Dehradun city, including at the Jaswant Singh Army Ground, the main venue for the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. The Rs 12,000 crore project is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Uttarakhand. According to officials, extensive arrangements have been put in place at the venue to ensure the smooth conduct of the main ceremony, which will mark the formal launch of the corridor. The Jaswant Singh Army Ground has been developed as the central venue for the inauguration event, where the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the programme. The entire city has also been decorated ahead of the high-profile visit, with large cutouts, banners, and ceremonial welcome arches installed across key locations in Dehradun.

PM Modi's Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, at around 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to undertake a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. Following this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. (ANI)