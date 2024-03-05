PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first underwater Metro rail service in Kolkata on March 6 (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's pioneering underwater metro service in Kolkata on March 8. Spanning 16.6 kilometres under the Hooghly River, the metro boasts six stations, symbolizing a remarkable engineering feat. With anticipation high, the public will embark on its maiden voyage alongside the inauguration, marking a historic moment in Kolkata's transit history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country's pioneering underwater metro service on March 8. This groundbreaking project features a 16.6-kilometre metro tunnel traversing under the Hooghly River, marking a remarkable engineering marvel set to redefine urban transportation. The underwater metro, connecting Kolkata's twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata, boasts six stations, three of which are nestled underground. Anticipation runs high for the inaugural ceremony, with Prime Minister Modi himself set to grace the occasion, joined by esteemed dignitaries and officials.

Scheduled alongside the grand inauguration, the public will have the opportunity to embark on their maiden voyage aboard the underwater metro, marking a momentous day in Kolkata's transit history. Noteworthy among Kolkata's metro stations is the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, distinguished as India's first tunnel beneath a major river. Spanning 4.8 kilometres, this section links the bustling Howrah Ground to the vibrant Esplanade, forming a vital segment of the East-West Metro Corridor.



The underwater passage, stretching 520 meters beneath the Hooghly River, promises a swift traverse of 45 seconds, symbolizing a leap forward in urban connectivity and accessibility. While a segment of the East-West alignment remains under construction, the operational stretch from Esplanade to Sealdah, extending from Salt Lake Sector V, signifies a significant milestone in Kolkata's metro network.

Employing an innovative Automatic Train Operation (ATO) system, the metro ensures efficient and seamless transit, with plans to commence commercial operations along the entire east-west line, spanning from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan, by June or July. With the much-anticipated inauguration slated for March 8, 2024, Kolkata eagerly anticipates the dawn of a new era in transportation, as the nation's first underwater metro service prepares to unlock doors to boundless opportunities and connectivity.