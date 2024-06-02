PM Modi to hold 7 meetings, focus on post-cyclone situation, review agenda for next 100 days and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday hold at least seven meetings on wide range of topics. Later in the day, Modi will hold a long brain-storming session to review the agenda for 100 day program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold seven meetings on Sunday, one day following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha Elections. The topics on the agenda include the heatwave and the nation's post-cyclone scenario.

Government sources said the Prime Minister will first review the post-cyclone situation, especially in the northeast states. He will then call a meeting to discuss the nation's heatwave crisis. According to reports, PM Modi will convene a conference to assess the arrangements for observing World Environment Day on a grand scale. He will next have a lengthy brainstorming session to go over the 100-day program's schedule.

This back-to-back meeting comes a day after most exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is projected to win a majority in the general election. The Election Commission will count votes polled in electronic voting machines on June 4.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote: “India has voted! A heartfelt thank you to all those who exercised their franchise. Their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation. I would also like to specially appreciate India’s Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign."

The prime minister said he can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government.

