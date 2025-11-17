UP CM Yogi Adityanath is set to inspect 'Dhwaja-Puja' preparations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. PM Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag on Nov 25. The temple's construction is in its final stages, with 6000-8000 guests invited.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the preparations of 'Dhwaja-Puja' at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, an official said on Sunday.

"According to the information received, the Chief Minister will come here and inspect all the program venues. He will hold a meeting with the officials and the trust," DM Ayodhya, Nikhil Tikaram Funde told ANI.

PM Modi to Hoist Flag on November 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the 'Dhwaj' atop the spire of the temple on November 25. Earlier, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, inspected the ongoing construction work at the temple premises.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "The Prime Minister is arriving on 25th November, with the main function set to take place in the temple premises. Senior officials have arrived for inspection, and other special arrangements are also being made. The temple construction is in its final phase and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Flag hoisting is a significant event and holds great importance. The flag will be saffron in colour, bearing the symbol of the Sun..."

According to Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust chairman Nripendra Mishra, a list of 6000-8000 invitees has been prepared for the religious event, and the will represent various sections.

Temple Construction Completed

Earlier, the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust", in a post on X, announced that all construction work related to Ayodhya's Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been completed. The construction includes the main temple premises and six other temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and the Sheshavatar temple.

Key Ceremonies

PM Modi had performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple on August 5, 2020, and 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was held on January 22, 2024. (ANI)