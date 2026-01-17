Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed PM Modi is gifting West Bengal over a dozen new trains. This includes the first Vande Bharat Sleeper service from Guwahati to Kolkata. Additionally, 101 stations are being redeveloped in the state.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi was "gifting" a dozen new trains to West Bengal, underlining that the first service of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will begin from Guwahati to Kolkata. The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, the Vaishnaw said that 101 railway stations are being reconstructed with major development works underway at the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station, a major railway hub in the state. "PM Modi is giving West Bengal a gift of more than one dozen new trains. The first service of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will start from Guwahati to Kolkata. PM Modi will inaugurate it. Amrit Bharat Express trains are going to run. Along with it, 101 stations are being reconstructed in West Bengal. Under this, the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station is in the process of turning into a world-class station, with the addition of two new platforms. A lot of area will emerge where IT hubs can be built," he said.

PM Modi to Inaugurate New Services

India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will be flagged off between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) by PM Modi today. PM Modi is visiting West Bengal and Assam on January 17 and 18.

On January 17, at around 12:45 pm, the Prime Minister will visit Malda and flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at Malda Town Railway Station. Thereafter, at around 1:45 PM, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3,250 crore in a public function at Malda.

New Amrit Bharat Express Trains

On January 18, the Prime Minister will also flag off 2 New Amrit Bharat Express trains between Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar). These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for people.

The Prime Minister will visit Malda and dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North-Eastern region.

The Prime Minister, from Malda Town Railway Station, will flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya). He will also virtually flag off the Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. (ANI)