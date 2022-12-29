Heeraben health updates: PM Modi's mother now better, 'may be discharged in a day or two'

Heeraben was admitted to a super-specialty hospital here due to some health issues, and her condition is stable, hospital authorities said. PM Modi had visited her on Wednesday. Having flown in from Delhi around 4 pm, he left the hospital just before 5.30, spending over an hour with her.

Gujarat government on Thursday (December 29) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, 100, is doing better and is "likely to be discharged in a day or two".

In a statement, the CMO said, "Heeraba's health is good. Her health is improving rapidly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two. Oral diet started yesterday night."

Also read: Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines 113 times in 2 years: Govt officials on Congress 'breach' claim

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad hospital where his ailing mother Heeraben Modi has been admitted. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday morning paid a visit to inquire about her health. The CM visited the hospital on Wednesday as well.

Heeraben was admitted to a super-specialty hospital here due to some health issues, and her condition is stable, hospital authorities said. PM Modi had visited her on Wednesday. Having flown in from Delhi around 4 pm, he left the hospital just before 5.30, spending over an hour with her.

Also read: PM Modi's mother hospitalised: Read Ahmedabad hospital's full statement

The hospital — UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre — had said her condition was stable; but it has not shared any other information. The BJP's Gujarat MLAs, including Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain, had reached the hospital.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated in the campus of the civil hospital, on Wednesday morning.