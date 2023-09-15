Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; see pics

    The architecture and design incorporate elements inspired by Indian culture, featuring terrazzo floors with Brass inlays representing rangoli patterns, suspended sound-absorbent metal cylinders, and illuminated patterned walls.

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of establishing world-class infrastructure for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions takes a significant step forward with the inauguration of Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as 'Yashobhomi' in Dwarka.

    Covering a massive project area of over 8.9 lakh square meters and a built-up area exceeding 1.8 lakh square meters, YashoBhoomi is poised to become one of the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; check details AJR

    The Convention Center, spanning more than 73 thousand square meters, boasts 15 convention rooms, including the Main auditorium, the Grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms, accommodating a total of 11,000 delegates. Remarkably, it features the largest LED media facade in the country.

    The Main auditorium, with a seating capacity of approximately 6,000 guests, is equipped with an innovative automated seating system, offering flexibility for different seating configurations. Wooden floors and acoustic wall panels ensure a world-class experience.

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; check details AJR

    The Grand Ballroom, adorned with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests and includes an extended open area seating up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms spread across eight floors are designed to accommodate meetings of various scales.

    YashoBhoomi's Exhibition halls, occupying over 1.07 lakh square meters, rank among the world's largest. These spaces, dedicated to exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, are connected to a grand foyer with a distinctive copper ceiling that filters in natural light through skylights. The foyer houses support areas such as Media rooms, VVIP lounges, Cloak facilities, visitor information centers, and ticketing services.

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; check details AJR

    The architecture and design incorporate elements inspired by Indian culture, featuring terrazzo floors with Brass inlays representing rangoli patterns, suspended sound-absorbent metal cylinders, and illuminated patterned walls.

    Moreover, YashoBhoomi demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability, with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system, rainwater harvesting, rooftop solar panels, and a Green Cities Platinum certification from CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

    In addition to its exceptional amenities, YashoBhoomi will be seamlessly connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line through the newly inaugurated Dwarka Sector 25 metro station. This move will enhance the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line, reducing travel time from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 to approximately 21 minutes.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heartbreaking Son of martyred Col Manpreet Singh salutes his father's mortal remains - WATCH

    Heartbreaking! Son of martyred Col Manpreet Singh salutes his father's mortal remains - WATCH

    Drugs worth Rs 100 crore found on Andaman coast destroyed by Customs, Excise officials anr

    Drugs worth Rs 100 crore found on Andaman coast destroyed by Customs, Excise officials

    Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Manish Sisodia to October 4 AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Manish Sisodia to October 4

    Received unusual alert on your phone today? Here's what you should know AJR

    Received unusual alert on your phone today? Here's what you should know

    Mumbai jet mishap leaves 21-year-old co-pilot critical, paralyzed below waist AJR

    Mumbai jet mishap leaves 21-year-old co-pilot critical, paralyzed below waist

    Recent Stories

    Valley of Flowers to Monet's Garden: 7 places for flower lovers ATG

    Valley of Flowers to Monet's Garden: 7 places for flower lovers

    Heartbreaking Son of martyred Col Manpreet Singh salutes his father's mortal remains - WATCH

    Heartbreaking! Son of martyred Col Manpreet Singh salutes his father's mortal remains - WATCH

    'Don't need to move to another country': Priyanka Chopra fans slam Deepika Padukone for controversial quote vma

    'Don't need to move to another country': Priyanka Chopra fans slam Deepika Padukone for controversial quote

    Is China's Defence Minister under 'house arrest'? Mystery around Li Shangfu's absence deepens snt

    Is China's Defence Minister under 'house arrest'? Mystery around Li Shangfu's absence deepens

    Bengaluru: Byappanahalli metro station gets additional escalator to ease passenger footfall vkp

    Bengaluru: Byappanahalli metro station gets additional escalator to ease passenger footfall

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon