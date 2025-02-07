PM Modi to co-chair AI Summit on Feb 11, open new Consulate in Marseille during France visit: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to co-chair the AI Summit with France on February 11th in Paris, alongside other key stakeholders, including the US Vice President and the Vice Prime Minister of China, according to diplomatic sources.

PM Modi to co-chair AI Summit, to open new Consulate in Marseille during France visit: Sources
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to co-chair the AI Summit with France on February 11 in Paris, alongside other key stakeholders, including the US Vice President and the Vice Prime Minister of China, according to diplomatic sources.

PM Modi will co-chair the upcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron with global leaders such as US Vice President JD Vance and China's Vice Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang, along with other key stakeholders.

The AI Summit, part of the Paris Peace Forum, aims to promote an ethical, sustainable, and inclusive approach to AI development and deployment. With PM Modi's participation, India is poised to play a significant role in shaping the global AI agenda.

During his visit, PM Modi will also engage in talks with top CEOs of French companies, exploring opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Furthermore, he will hold a bilateral discussion with President Macron in Marseille on February 12th, marking a significant moment in India-France relations.

Also read: RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways

The two nations have been making progress in various fields, including aerospace, engines, and submarines. Additionally, advanced talks on civil nuclear energy and reactors are underway, with the possibility of concrete announcements during PM Modi's visit.

In another development, India is set to open a new Consulate in Marseille, further strengthening its diplomatic presence in Southern France. This move is expected to enhance trade, cultural, and people-to-people ties between India and France.

Earlier on January 31, the official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said that French President Macron invited PM Modi to attend the AI Action Summit, and India has accepted the invite.

While speaking at a press briefing, Jaiswal said that India is also developing its own AI programme.

"French President has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit and we have accepted their invite. We will update you about further details," he had said.

Earlier while addressing the 30th Conference of Ambassadors in Paris on January 11, President Macron had said PM Modi would visit the country.

"France will be hosting the AI Summit on February 10-11. A summit for action, as we call it. This summit will allow for an international conversation on AI. There will be Prime Minister Modi, who will move up to a major visit in our country as we want to forge a dialogue with all powers on AI," said Macron.

On February 10-11, France will host the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, gathering at the Grand Palais, Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, CEOs of small and large companies, representatives of academia, non-governmental organisations, artists and members of civil society, a statement by the Elysee Palace had said. 

Also read: PM Modi shares school memories: "Teachers made lot of efforts to improve my handwriting"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"More voters added in 5 months than in 5 years": Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra dmn

"More voters added in 5 months than in 5 years": Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra

BREAKING: Delhi LG recommends ACB probe into Kejriwal's claim of BJP offering Rs 15 crore to AAP MLAs ddr

BREAKING: Delhi LG recommends ACB probe into Kejriwal's claim of BJP offering Rs 15 crore to AAP MLAs

Indian woman, stranded in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan for 3 years, finally returns home with daughter shk

Indian woman, stranded in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan for 3 years, finally returns home with daughter

UP SHOCKER! Man sets wife on fire after throwing chilli powder in her eyes ddr

UP man gets life term 3 years after burning wife alive and chilli powder attack

FM Balagopal vs FM Sitharaman's 2025-26 Budget: A look at Kerala and India's ministers speech durations dmn

FM Balagopal vs FM Sitharaman's 2025-26 Budget: A look at Kerala and India's ministers speech durations

Recent Stories

"More voters added in 5 months than in 5 years": Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra dmn

"More voters added in 5 months than in 5 years": Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra

Samsung Galaxy S25 series now available in India: Check prices, colours and other details gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series now available in India: Check prices, colours and other details

BREAKING: Delhi LG recommends ACB probe into Kejriwal's claim of BJP offering Rs 15 crore to AAP MLAs ddr

BREAKING: Delhi LG recommends ACB probe into Kejriwal's claim of BJP offering Rs 15 crore to AAP MLAs

Rose Day 2025: Mannara Chopra inspired red blouse designs (PHOTOS) ATG

Rose Day 2025: Mannara Chopra inspired red blouse designs (PHOTOS)

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot? dmn

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot?

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon