PM Modi will visit Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi for the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme. He will inaugurate key structures before heading to Goa to unveil a 77-foot Lord Ram statue at Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he is "honoured" to attend the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka on Friday. PM Modi remarked that the programme brings together people from different sections of society to recite the Gita.

"I am honoured to be visiting Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi to take part in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme tomorrow, 28th November. This is a special gathering that brings together people from different sections of society for a recital of the Gita. This Matha has a very special significance in our cultural life. Inspired by Sri Madhvacharya, it has been at the forefront of serving society," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi's Itinerary in Udupi

PM Modi will visit Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka and participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme--a devotional gathering of 100,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicate the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Bhagwan Krishna.

Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi, was established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita philosophy of Vedanta, according to a release.

PM to Attend 550th Year Celebration in Goa

After concluding his visit to Karnataka, PM Modi will head to Goa on Friday evening. He will attend the 550th-year celebration of Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math at Canacona.

He will unveil a 77-foot statue of Lord Shri Ram, made up of bronze at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math and will also inaugurate 'Ramayana Theme Park Garden' developed by the Math.

The Prime Minister will also release the special postal stamp and a commemorative coin, and address the gathering on the occasion, according to a release.

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math. It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. The Math is headquartered in Partagali, a small town in South Goa, on the banks of the river Kushavati. (ANI)