UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 4-day visit to Singapore and Japan secured MoUs worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and investment proposals over Rs 2.5 lakh crore. These are expected to create 5 lakh jobs and give a new direction to UP's industrial future.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath returned to Lucknow on Friday morning after completing his four-day official visit to Singapore and Japan. According to a press release, senior officials welcomed him at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. CM described the visit as one that would give a new direction to UP's industrial future.

Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals

During the tour, the state government received MoUs worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and investment proposals exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Once implemented, these proposals are expected to create employment opportunities for more than 5 lakh youth.

High-Profile Engagements and Roadshows

Throughout the four-day overseas visit, the Chief Minister maintained a very busy schedule, participating in over 60 formal meetings and events across both countries. Three major investment road shows were organised, one in Singapore, the second in Tokyo, and the third in Yamanashi, said the release.

Approximately 450-500 investors, industrialists and senior representatives of financial institutions attended these events, showing strong interest and enthusiasm for investment opportunities in UP. During these interactions, the Chief Minister presented in detail the state's industrial policies, infrastructure development, strong law-and-order framework and vast consumer market.

Focus on Diverse Sectors

Agreements and investment proposals were finalised across multiple sectors, including green hydrogen, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, data centres, logistics, defence manufacturing, skill development and urban infrastructure.

As per the release, the Chief Minister has directed Invest UP and the concerned departments to promptly take these proposals forward. Overall, the visit proved significant not only for attracting investment but also for strengthening UP's global profile and economic prospects.

Rs 3000 Crore Real Estate MoU with 1-OAK

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a major boost in its real estate and infrastructure sectors as leading real estate developer 1-OAK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 3000 crore with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The agreement was formalised during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official visit to Singapore, where he met 1-OAK Managing Director Amritanshu Roy.

Amritanshu Roy also serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Singapore-based Greenfield Advisory, the parent company of 1-OAK. Greenfield Advisory oversees global investment, asset management, and real estate development initiatives across multiple international markets.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared details of the meeting through his official social media channels, describing it as a "productive meeting." He noted that the MoU reflects strong investor confidence in Uttar Pradesh's high-growth sectors. The discussions focused on infrastructure development, emerging industries, and long-term capital investments aimed at strengthening the state's rapidly expanding economy. (ANI)