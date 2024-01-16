PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit; hold roadshow in Kochi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala today as part of his two-day visit. He will hold a roadshow this evening in Kochi and will attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding at Guruvayur on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Kochi: The state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi back again today (Jan 16). The Prime Minister previously visited Thrissur on January 3 and addressed the women empowerment programme at the Thekkinkadu Maidanam. PM Modi will land in Kochi this evening as part of his two-day visit to Kerala.

Also read:Major boost to India's ports, waterways sector: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 cr in Kochi

PM Modi is scheduled to land at Nedumbassery Airport at 6.30 pm and will arrive at the South Naval Station in Kochi by helicopter. From there, PM Modi will proceed to the KPCC Junction where he will hold a grand roadshow between 7 pm and 8 pm. From Hospital Road to the Guest House on Park Avenue Road, there will be a roadshow with lights, colourful decorations, arches, and banners along the way. The city will welcome the Prime Minister through musical festivities, traditional art forms, and cultural shows.

To ensure the roadshow's success, parking facilities and over 500 vehicles have been booked at the panchayat level. BJP State President K. Surendran, state Secretary K. Subhash, State General Secretaries C. Krishnakumar, Adv. P. Sudheer, District President Adv. Narayanan Namboothiri, and Deputy District President Veliyamkulam Parameshwaran, along with other leaders, have arrived in the city to oversee the proceedings.

The Prime Minister will stay overnight at Ernakulam Guest House and will leave for Guruvayur on Wednesday (Jan 17) morning. After attending the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter, he will visit the Thriprayar Sree Ramaswamy temple and return to Kochi at noon to participate in two more events.