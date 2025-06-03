Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered all possible help to the northeastern states reeling under floods following heavy downpour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla to take stock of the situation caused by heavy rainfall and floods in the northeastern region. PM Modi assured full help and support from the Centre.

Sharing an update on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “A short while ago, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government.”

He added, "The Hon'ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam."



Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang also shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for his concern about the flood and landslide situation in the state.

He wrote, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartiest gratitude for your kind concern and support regarding the landslide and flood situation in the state. Our state administration remains fully committed to managing the situation and providing all necessary assistance to those affected. Thank you once again for your kind concern, Sir.”

Assam, Sikkim, Manipur flood situation

The flood situation in Assam remains critical, with the death toll rising to 11. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), six people died in floods while five others died in landslides across the state. More than 5.15 lakh people in 22 districts have been affected.

In Sikkim, the state government has officially declared the damage caused by continuous rainfall in Mangan district since May 28 as a "disaster" under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Three army personnel died and six others went missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rain struck an Indian Army camp at Chaten in Lachen town on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, the Fire Service, Assam Rifles, SDRF, NDRF, and Indian Army are carrying out joint evacuation operations to rescue stranded medical students and staff from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal. The campus has been severely affected by waterlogging due to continuous heavy rainfall.