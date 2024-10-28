PM Modi, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez to inaugurate Tata Aircraft Complex at Vadodara

The Final Assembly Line (FAL) facility has also been built at Vadodara, wherein Pre-FAL production will start from December 2024 while the assembly process will start from October 2025.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 8:48 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 8:48 AM IST

Giving a further push to indigenisation drive in the defence and aerospace sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez will inaugurate the Tata Aircraft Complex in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Monday for manufacturing of the C-295 transport aircraft.

Tata will be the first private company in India to manufacture the military planes.

In 2021, the defence ministry had inked a deal worth Rs 21,935-crore with Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain for procurement  of 56 C-295 transport aircraft. 

Of them ,16 will be procured in readymade condition from Spain while the remaining 40 to be built in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL).

The Indian Air Force received the first plane in September 2023. 

Till date, a total of 6 aircraft from Spain has been inducted at Vadodara-based 11 Squadron.

The last of the 16 flyaway planes to be received  by August 2025.

As far as production of 40 planes at Vadodara facility, the first one will be rolled out in September 2026 and other 39 by 2031.

Sources in the defence ministry said that the government has initiated a fast-track process to acquire 15 more C-295s that include 9 for the Indian Navy and 6 for the Indian Coast Guard.

“We are fast-tracking the procurement of an additional 15 C-295 aircraft in maritime configuration that has been sanctioned by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).”

“We are already in discussions  with the Airbus Defense to procure 3 directly from Spain while other 15 to be made in India. Also, we are looking for higher indigenous content when it comes to these new 12 aircraft,” the sources added. 

It must be noted that the foundation stone of the manufacturing complex was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022, just ahead of Gujarat assembly election. 

It’s induction would pave the way for the replacement of the HS 748 Avro aircraft. The Avro planes were commissioned into the IAF in  1960s.

The C295 is a versatile, new generation tactical airlift aircraft specialised in air transport missions, under all types of weather conditions both during day and night. 

The plane has capacity to carry either 71 passengers or 44 fully equipped paratroopers or 24 stretchers.

