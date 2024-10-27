"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd

Chennai: Tamil superstar Vijay's political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), held its inaugural state conference on a specially prepared 85-acre venue in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, attracting a massive crowd of supporters.

Vijay arrived at the venue around 4 PM, where he was welcomed by thousands of enthusiastic workers. He walked along a specially constructed ramp as the party anthem played, and he ceremonially hoisted the party flag on a 100-foot-high flagpole. Putting an end to hours of wait, the actor-turned politician spoke to rousing reception. In his opening address, Vijay candidly stated, “I am a baby in politics but not fearful of it. Politics is a more serious field compared to cinema.”

He went on to criticize the conventional practices of introducing party functionaries prevalent in other political parties. He declared, “All are equal, and there will be no difference between the functionaries and the cadres,” emphasizing his commitment to fostering an inclusive and accessible political environment. He also stated the mere words are not enough but action is more important.

Vijay expressed his intention to engage in politics with both seriousness and a smile, citing figures like Periyar, Kamaraj, Ambedkar, Anjalai Ammal, and Velu Nachiyar as his guiding inspirations. He began his speech after receiving blessings from his parents and was presented with the party's emblem, the Veera Val.

Vijay outlined several key policies during his speech at the TVK inaugural conference. He announced that Tamil would be used as the official language of the government and also for worship. He proposed establishing a branch of the Secretariat in Madurai and advocated for education to be included in the state list of the Constitution. Additionally, he emphasized the need to remove the position of Governor to protect the state's autonomy. Vijay committed to ensuring a corruption-free administration by eliminating bribery and misconduct among officials. He also pledged to enforce strong punishments against caste discrimination, reflecting his vision for inclusive and accountable governance under the banner of TVK.

Despite the excitement, the event saw over a hundred attendees fainting due to dehydration, prompting the presence of more than 35 doctors on site to provide assistance. While the main conference began in the evening, cultural programs were held earlier to engage the audience.

During the conference, Vijay is expected to outline the party's ideology and policies, with 19 resolutions slated for presentation. Having announced his political aspirations in February and unveiled the party's flag and anthem in August, Vijay's TVK has recently gained recognition as a registered political party by the Election Commission.

