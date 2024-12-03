PM Modi sends heartfelt letter to artist Diya Gosai, highlights youth's role in building Viksit Bharat (WATCH)

In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently sent a personal letter to Diya Gosai, a young artist from Vadodara, acknowledging her talent and creativity. Diya, overwhelmed with emotions, received the letter in recognition of her artistic contribution during the Prime Minister’s roadshow on October 28.

PM Modi, in his letter, expressed his delight upon receiving the sketches Diya had prepared, which included portraits of himself and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez. “It was an indescribable joy to receive the beautiful picture gift from you during the Vadodara roadshow,” he wrote. He also mentioned that President Sanchez was equally impressed by her work, highlighting the global appreciation for her efforts.

The October 28 event had been a defining moment for Diya. Amid the bustling crowd, with her heart racing, she held up her sketches, hoping to catch the leaders’ attention. To her amazement, both PM Modi and President Sánchez stepped out of their vehicle to personally accept her artwork, making the day unforgettable for the young artist.

The Prime Minister commended Diya’s dedication to fine arts and encouraged her to continue pursuing her passion. He also extended warm wishes to her and her family for Diwali and the Vikram Samvat New Year. “I am confident that our youth will play a leading role in building a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi wrote, reaffirming his faith in India’s young talents.

For Diya, the letter is a source of immense pride and inspiration. “I feel immense pride in being a small contributor, a humble part of our nation’s journey,” she shared, her voice filled with emotion.

