    PM Modi's Youtube followers highest among global political leaders with 100 lakh subscribers

    The popular videos on the channel includes his interview with actor Akshay Kumar, the PM's meet and interaction with the Hindi film industry members in 2019, and a video on measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus. 
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Youtube channel on Tuesday crossed 100 lakh subscribers, making him one of the highly followed political leaders on Youtube.  

    The channel named 'Narendra Modi' was started in October 2007, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The popular videos on the channel includes his interview with actor Akshay Kumar, the PM's meet and interaction with the Hindi film industry members in 2019, and a video on measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus. 

    The Prime Minister also has an official PMO India channel on the Google-owned social media platform. The various official statements and PM's addresses to the nation are shared from that channel. 

    Also, PM Modi is active on other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, with 753 lakh followers and 468 lakh followers respectively.

    Other famous Indian political personalities on Youtube include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with 5.25 lakh subscribers, Shashi Tharoor with 4.39 lakh followers, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with 2.12 lakh followers. 

    Globally widely-followed YouTube channels of political leaders include Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro with 36 lakh subscribers, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 30 lakh, the White House 19 lakh followers and Joe Biden with 7 lakh subscribers.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
