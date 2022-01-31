UP Election 2022: PM Modi slams SP during Jan Chaupal rally, ‘Dabangg, dangai ran the show 5 years ago’

Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi said, “During previous govt when western UP was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating. Traders were looted and daughters couldn't come out of their homes five years ago in UP,” he added.

Addressing his first virtual rally ‘Jan Chaupal’ in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and took digs at former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma joined the virtual rally from studios in Agra and Lucknow respectively.

“Five years ago, dabangg (strongmen) and dangai (rioters) used to run the show in UP. Their words were treated as Govt orders. People of western UP can never forget that when this region was burning in riots, the then Govt was celebrating,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh.

Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi said, “During previous govt when western UP was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating. Traders were looted and daughters couldn't come out of their homes five years ago in UP,” he added.

“The illegal occupation of the homes, land and shops of the poor, Dalits, backwards and the downtrodden was a sign of socialism five years ago,” the PM said.

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has taught the meaning of the law to the mafias and goons who used to consider themselves above the law. That is why these goons are desperate to come to power anyhow,” says Modi, sounding the poll bugle.

“We are working hard to bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, they are looking for an opportunity to seek revenge from you (public). Seeking revenge is their ideology,” he adds.

The Prime Minister also hailed the Yogi Adityanath government saying that it stopped ‘mafia raj’, mass exodus of people and made the state riot-free. “The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has taught the meaning of the law to the mafias and goons who used to consider themselves above the law. That is why these goons are desperate to come to power anyhow,” Modi said.

“Five years ago, there were news of the migration of people every other day. Abduction and demand for ransom had ruined the lives of the middle-class and traders. The Yogi government has brought the state out of these situations in the last five years,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

A total of 690 Assembly constituencies will vote over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40).