    PM Modi's savage response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Ek Jhatke Main Garibi Hata Dunga' goes viral (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi said, "Lately, I heard a politician say 'Ek jhatke mein garibi hata dunga'. Those who got a chance to be in power for 5-6 decades, when they say this, the country thinks what is this man saying."

    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 8:11 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed a range of important subjects, in an interview. He said that the maximum cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate are against those persons and entities who have no connection with politics. In addition, he refuted the opposition's claims that the Lok Sabha elections lack fair competition.

    Reacting to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark, PM Modi said, “Unfortunately, these days we see there is no commitment and responsibility towards one word. You must have seen old videos of a leader circulating, where his every thought is contradictory."

    Also Read | 'Kisi ko darne ki zaroorat nahi hai': PM Modi shares 2047 vision, slams Congress; WATCH interview | Top quotes

    Slamming further, he said, "When people see this, they think that this leader was trying to hoodwink the public. Lately, I heard a politician say 'Ek jhatke mein garibi hata dunga'. Those who got a chance to be in power for 5-6 decades, when they say this, the country thinks what is this man saying."

    Taking a dig at Congress, PM Modi said: "This manifesto completely fails the economy. In a way, the manifesto of opposition, destroys the aspiration of the first-time voter of the country. If you do the complete analysis, then the biggest loss is for the people who are less than 25 years old."

    "This manifesto will destroy their future. I want to make their lives better. I want to give strength to innovation in the country," he added.

    Also Read | Elon Musk not just supporter of Modi, but of India too: PM Modi on Tesla's future (WATCH)

    On the electoral bonds plan, PM Modi accused the Opposition of disseminating false information. He said that the goal of the electoral bonds program was to reduce the use of black money in elections. Only 37% of the 16 corporations that made donations following investigative agency action, according to PM Modi, went to the BJP, while 63% went to Opposition parties that disagree with the BJP.

