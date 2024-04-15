Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elon Musk not just supporter of Modi, but of India too: PM Modi on Tesla's future (WATCH)

    "Look, the first thing saying that Elon Musk is a supporter of Modi is one thing, basically, he is a supporter of India. And I just met him. It's not like that," PM Modi was quoted as saying. While the final agenda of the business tycoon's visit is yet to be confirmed, it is widely believed that he may unveil big-ticket investment plans for the country.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 7:11 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certain that while foreign investment is welcome but the goods should reflect the character of the nation and include its people in the production process.

    Before the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said in an interview with ANI that anybody who wants to invest in India can do so, but that the investment must be made by Indians in order to provide job opportunities for the younger generation.

    "I want investment to come in India because in India, it doesn't matter who has invested money, (but) the sweat put into the work must be of our own people. The product should have the essence of our soil, so that our youth in the country will get employment opportunities," he said, in a response to a query on Elon Musk's Tesla and Starlink's potential arrival into India.

    Also Read | Tesla explores showroom locations in Delhi, Mumbai ahead of Elon Musk's India visit: Report

    The Prime Minister was questioned about Elon Musk's public declaration that he was a supporter of Prime Minister Modi during the interview. In response, Prime Minister Modi stated that Musk is an advocate for India.

    "Look, the first thing saying that Elon Musk is supporter of Modi is one thing, basically, he is a supporter of India. And I just met him. It's not like that," he said.

    PM Modi also mentioned his 2015 visit to Musk's facility. The prime minister said that Musk changed his prearranged meeting and showed up. "He took me through his entire factory. And it was from him that I inferred his vision. I recently traveled there (to the US in 2023) and reconnected with him. And he is soon to visit India," Prime Minister Modi stated.

    Also Read | 'Kisi ko darne ki zaroorat nahi hai': PM Modi shares 2047 vision, slams Congress; WATCH interview | Top quotes

    Outlining the growth in India’s EV sector, Modi further said India is moving fast in this domain and companies must come and invest here. Giving data, he talked about how EV sales have increased from just 2,000 in 2014-15 to 12 lakh in 2023-24.

    Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, said on X that he will be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India later this month. It is widely anticipated that Musk would present a significant investment proposal in India. The precise schedule for Musk's visit to India has not yet been announced. Musk stated earlier this month that his firm will logically provide Tesla electric automobiles in India as the nation, like all others, should have access to electric cars.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 7:11 PM IST
