Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel praised PM Modi's 'Startup India' for creating a robust ecosystem that encourages youth to move from being job seekers to job creators, scaling new heights in innovation and entrepreneurship, he said at an event.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth of the country is scaling new heights in the fields of innovation and startups today.

Addressing the youth and dignitaries at a Youth Dialogue Programme, the Chief Minister said that earlier, the country did not have a dedicated ecosystem or support for startups. However, PM Narendra Modi’s focus on Startup India has created new opportunities for the youth. Today, the youth are moving beyond the mindset of seeking jobs, starting their own ventures and creating employment opportunities for others, according to a release.

Youth Dialogue Programme Marks PM's 25 Years in Service

The Youth Dialogue Programme was organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, being held to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey of public service.

CM Highlights Youth-Led Innovations

Chief Minister highlighted that models developed by the youth for waste management in the agricultural sector, water solutions and innovative solutions to local challenges are playing an important role in the development of the country.

Gujarat's Semiconductor Milestone

The Chief Minister described the launch of three semiconductor plants in Gujarat, made possible through the strong resolve of the Prime Minister, as a historic achievement in the state’s industrial and technological development.

Call to Participate in 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Speaking about the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ launched to mark the completion of 25 successful years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head of government, the Chief Minister called upon the youth to actively participate in the month-long campaign and undertake public-orientated service activities. He laid special emphasis on water conservation (Save Water Campaign) and adopting natural farming by reducing the use of chemical fertilisers to safeguard the health of future generations.

Vision for 'Viksit Bharat' 2047

The Chief Minister said that the remarkable talent of our youth is now being harnessed for the development of India. Let us work together to ensure that ‘Viksit Gujarat’ remains at the forefront in fulfilling the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Direct Interaction with Young Entrepreneurs

Young entrepreneurs working in the field of innovation participated enthusiastically in the programme. The youth presented details of their respective startups, innovative ideas and business models before the Chief Minister. They also presented important suggestions for further strengthening and enhancing the utility of the startup ecosystem in the state.

Interacting directly with the youth, the Chief Minister appreciated their innovative efforts. He assured the young entrepreneurs that the state government would extend all possible support and assistance to their startups, enabling them to contribute to the development of the country and the state through their innovations.

Minister of State for Tribal Development PC Baranda, MLA Kanubhai Patel, prominent leader Shailesh Davda, and a large number of youth and dignitaries were present at the programme. (ANI)