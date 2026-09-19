The Finance Ministry will issue a Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark 1,000 years of the Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat. The coin's obverse will feature the Ashoka Pillar, while the reverse will showcase a motif of the iconic Sun Temple.

The Ministry of Finance has notified the issuance of a Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark the completion of 1,000 years of the Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat with a gazette notification on Friday. The notification, issued under the Coinage Act, 2011, formalises the "Coinage (Issue of commemorative coin on the occasion of 1000 Years of Modhera Sun Temple, Gujarat) Rules, 2026".

Coin Design Specifications

Obverse Face

The coin's obverse face will feature the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar at the centre, with "Satyameva Jayate" inscribed below it. The word "Bharat" will appear on the left periphery in Devanagari script, and "INDIA" on the right in English, along with the Rupee symbol "₹" and denominational value “100” in international numerals..

Reverse Face

The reverse face will bear a motif of the Modhera Sun Temple at the centre. The upper periphery will carry the inscription of the years "1026–2026" above the temple motif. The lower periphery will feature the English inscription "1000 YEARS OF MODHERA SUN TEMPLE, GUJARAT."

About Modhera Sun Temple

The commemorative coin marks the millennium of the Sun Temple, Modhera, which is dedicated to Surya dev (The Sun God). It is one of the remarkable gems in India, renowned for its intricate architecture and stepwell, the Surya Kund. (ANI)