A dispute has broken out over security for Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Indore. Congress leader Umang Singhar has accused the BJP administration of intentional mismanagement, while police are demanding extensive details for arrangements.

Police Cite Security Protocols His remarks come as Indore Police have sought details on 29 points from the Congress party as part of security and logistical arrangements for Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme scheduled for September 19 at Regional Park under Rajendra Nagar police station limits. Indore Police cited security standards outlined in the Justice JS Verma Commission report.The Justice Verma Commission was constituted in 1991, following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to examine security lapses related to the incident. The commission's findings and recommendations have since been referred to in the context of security arrangements for VIP programmes.Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Narendra Singh Rawat said the 29-point letter was handed over to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) team for Rahul Gandhi, who has Z-plus security. "We have given a 29-point letter to the ASL team and Jitu Patwari. Since Rahul Gandhi ji has Z-plus security, we have mentioned the standards applicable to him and the general standards followed for VIP security," DCP Rawat said.The official said the points include arrangements at the venue such as demarcated zones (D-area), sectors, barricading, stage specifications, electricity and water arrangements, medical facilities and other safety measures."Secondly, we have also sought details about the expected number of attendees, their gender ratio and the manner in which they would reach the venue, including whether they would travel by buses or two-wheelers, to facilitate security and parking arrangements," Rawat said.He further said that the Congress was also asked to provide a list of volunteers, with police seeking volunteers in proportion to the expected crowd. The official said such information would help ensure women's safety and smooth traffic management without causing inconvenience to the general public.On Rahul Gandhi's route to the venue, the police official said, "Since Rahul Gandhi ji has Z-plus security, the route should be sanitised, which means it should be a safe route and should undergo all necessary security checks. We also have to ensure that the movement of the crowd towards the venue does not merge with the route, otherwise it can lead to traffic congestion and inconvenience to the general public." Verma Commission Guidelines Explained Explaining the reference to the Verma Commission report, the cop said the Justice Verma Commission report was prepared after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and contains guidelines for VIP security arrangements. "It is an old report. It lists certain points for the police, administration and others about what needs to be taken care of during VIP security and such arrangements. We have referred to those standards while preparing these 29 points. We have not generated anything on our own," DCP Rawat said.He added that a meeting involving Rahul Gandhi's security team, ASL officials, Congress representatives, volunteers and police officers was held on Thursday, where the party agreed to provide the required information and certificates related to safety arrangements."They will give us the details of the expected crowd, the volunteer list and certificates related to electricity safety and other arrangements. Once these are submitted, we will issue the NOC. As of now, we have not received the required information," the officer said.DCP further added that a final meeting was scheduled for Friday evening and expressed hope that the Congress party would submit the required details, following which the NOC for the event would be issued.Asked whether permission could be withheld if the prescribed standards were not met, the officer said the safety and security of a Z-plus protected guest remained the police's "utmost priority". "If any of the prescribed standards are not fulfilled, we will fix the responsibility on the organisers. If the organisers wish to proceed with the event on their own terms. Until all the standards are fulfilled, we will not grant clearance," the officer added. Congress Accuses Administration of 'Intimidation' Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Madhya Pradesh Police of "crossing all limits of shamelessness" over the security arrangements for the event. "First, an attempt was made to intimidate Shri Rahul Gandhi ji by referencing the tragic assassination of his father, former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji, ahead of the Goonj program for students in Indore. Now, coaching centre operators are being threatened—they are being forced to sign statements saying that the responsibility for the safety of students attending the program will be theirs.This is not security; it is a complete chain of intimidation: first threaten Rahul Gandhi ji, then the organisers, and now the coaching centres and students—and call it security,” he said.Khera, in his X post, added, "Ensuring the safety of every individual at any public event is the administration's responsibility—whether they are a special guest or an ordinary person. A government that intimidates people instead of protecting them is itself announcing its own failure.”Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that the event is expected to receive a large turnout from students. "This is almost the 5th programme of Rahul Gandhi ji's 'Chhatron ki Goonj,' and this time he has chosen Indore. Indore is a major centre of education, and nearly one and a half lakh students have already registered themselves here, so we are fully confident that this will be a successful program," he said.(ANI) Ahead of the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Indore, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, has hit out at the state administration and BJP amid a row over security arrangements for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's programme, alleging deliberate mismanagement. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Singhar said, "Here, the administration is repeatedly misleading. Routes are being changed... It is the fault of the BJP and the administration, and their intentions are bad. They themselves are making mistakes in security. Santosh Singh (Indore's Police Commissioner) will be held accountable for this."His remarks come as Indore Police have sought details on 29 points from the Congress party as part of security and logistical arrangements for Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme scheduled for September 19 at Regional Park under Rajendra Nagar police station limits. Indore Police cited security standards outlined in the Justice JS Verma Commission report.The Justice Verma Commission was constituted in 1991, following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to examine security lapses related to the incident. The commission's findings and recommendations have since been referred to in the context of security arrangements for VIP programmes.Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Narendra Singh Rawat said the 29-point letter was handed over to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) team for Rahul Gandhi, who has Z-plus security. "We have given a 29-point letter to the ASL team and Jitu Patwari. Since Rahul Gandhi ji has Z-plus security, we have mentioned the standards applicable to him and the general standards followed for VIP security," DCP Rawat said.The official said the points include arrangements at the venue such as demarcated zones (D-area), sectors, barricading, stage specifications, electricity and water arrangements, medical facilities and other safety measures."Secondly, we have also sought details about the expected number of attendees, their gender ratio and the manner in which they would reach the venue, including whether they would travel by buses or two-wheelers, to facilitate security and parking arrangements," Rawat said.He further said that the Congress was also asked to provide a list of volunteers, with police seeking volunteers in proportion to the expected crowd. The official said such information would help ensure women's safety and smooth traffic management without causing inconvenience to the general public.On Rahul Gandhi's route to the venue, the police official said, "Since Rahul Gandhi ji has Z-plus security, the route should be sanitised, which means it should be a safe route and should undergo all necessary security checks. We also have to ensure that the movement of the crowd towards the venue does not merge with the route, otherwise it can lead to traffic congestion and inconvenience to the general public."Explaining the reference to the Verma Commission report, the cop said the Justice Verma Commission report was prepared after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and contains guidelines for VIP security arrangements. "It is an old report. It lists certain points for the police, administration and others about what needs to be taken care of during VIP security and such arrangements. We have referred to those standards while preparing these 29 points. We have not generated anything on our own," DCP Rawat said.He added that a meeting involving Rahul Gandhi's security team, ASL officials, Congress representatives, volunteers and police officers was held on Thursday, where the party agreed to provide the required information and certificates related to safety arrangements."They will give us the details of the expected crowd, the volunteer list and certificates related to electricity safety and other arrangements. Once these are submitted, we will issue the NOC. As of now, we have not received the required information," the officer said.DCP further added that a final meeting was scheduled for Friday evening and expressed hope that the Congress party would submit the required details, following which the NOC for the event would be issued.Asked whether permission could be withheld if the prescribed standards were not met, the officer said the safety and security of a Z-plus protected guest remained the police's "utmost priority". "If any of the prescribed standards are not fulfilled, we will fix the responsibility on the organisers. If the organisers wish to proceed with the event on their own terms. Until all the standards are fulfilled, we will not grant clearance," the officer added.Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Madhya Pradesh Police of "crossing all limits of shamelessness" over the security arrangements for the event. "First, an attempt was made to intimidate Shri Rahul Gandhi ji by referencing the tragic assassination of his father, former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji, ahead of the Goonj program for students in Indore. Now, coaching centre operators are being threatened—they are being forced to sign statements saying that the responsibility for the safety of students attending the program will be theirs.This is not security; it is a complete chain of intimidation: first threaten Rahul Gandhi ji, then the organisers, and now the coaching centres and students—and call it security,” he said.Khera, in his X post, added, "Ensuring the safety of every individual at any public event is the administration's responsibility—whether they are a special guest or an ordinary person. A government that intimidates people instead of protecting them is itself announcing its own failure.”Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that the event is expected to receive a large turnout from students. "This is almost the 5th programme of Rahul Gandhi ji's 'Chhatron ki Goonj,' and this time he has chosen Indore. Indore is a major centre of education, and nearly one and a half lakh students have already registered themselves here, so we are fully confident that this will be a successful program," he said.(ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)