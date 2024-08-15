Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's 98-minute speech sets NEW record for longest Independence Day address

    In a broad outline of his vision for India, PM Modi described the current period as a "golden era" and detailed plans for national development across various sectors. He discussed economic reforms, strategies for dealing with natural disasters, and improvements to maternity leave for working women.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15) delivered the longest Independence Day speech, addressing the nation for 98 minutes from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This address surpassed his previous record of 96 minutes set in 2016 and was significantly longer than his shortest speech of 56 minutes in 2017. PM Modi's Independence Day speeches have averaged 82 minutes, making them the longest of any prime minister in Indian history.

    Historically, Jawaharlal Nehru held the record for the longest speech at 72 minutes. Nehru and Indira Gandhi also hold records for the shortest speeches, delivering addresses of just 14 minutes in 1954 and 1966, respectively.

    'Instill fear of punishment': PM Modi addresses Kolkata rape-murder case in Independence Day speech

    In his extensive speech, PM Modi highlighted this year's theme, "Viksit Bharat 2047," stressing the importance of public input in shaping the country's future. He noted, "For Viksit Bharat 2047, we invited suggestions from the countrymen. The many suggestions we received reflect the dreams and aspirations of our citizens. When the people of the nation have such big dreams, it takes our self-confidence to newer heights and we become more resolute."

    Addressing recent concerns over women's safety, particularly following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, PM Modi stressed the need for urgent action. "The country, society, and State Governments must take this seriously. Speedy investigation and strict punishment for those committing these monstrous deeds are essential to restore confidence in society," he asserted.

    Independence Day 2024: PM Modi assures 140 crore Indians of commitment to protect Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

    PM Modi also used the occasion to criticize opposition figures, saying, "We are moving forward with resolution, but there are some who cannot see progress or think of India's good unless it benefits them. The country needs to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people."

