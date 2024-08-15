Independence Day 2024: PM Modi assures 140 crore Indians of commitment to protect Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

In his Independence Day 2024 address from the iconic Red Fort on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his concern over the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, particularly regarding the safety of Hindus and other minorities.

In his Independence Day 2024 address from the iconic Red Fort on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his concern over the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, particularly regarding the safety of Hindus and other minorities. He expressed hope that normalcy would soon return to the neighbouring country and reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's journey toward peace and prosperity.

"As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest," PM Modi stated, acknowledging the apprehensions of the Indian populace over the recent developments.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's longstanding relationship with Bangladesh, underscoring that the welfare of the people in neighbouring countries is of paramount importance to India. "The concerns of 140 crore countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there - India always wants our neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace," he said.

Modi concluded by expressing India's ongoing support for Bangladesh's "Vikas Yatra" (development journey) and its broader vision of human welfare. "In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its 'Vikas Yatra' because we think about the welfare of humankind," he asserted.

Bangladesh has seen a surge in targeted attacks on the Hindu minority community following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance has reported that the minority community has faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since Hasina's ouster.

A team of UN experts is expected to visit Bangladesh soon to investigate the killings of protesters that occurred both before and after Sheikh Hasina's resignation last week, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

