'Instill fear of punishment': PM Modi addresses Kolkata rape-murder case in Independence Day speech

In a pointed address on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15) called for stringent measures against those guilty of heinous crimes, referencing the recent horrific rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor without directly mentioning the case. Speaking from the Red Fort for the 11th time, PM Modi stressed the need for state governments to take a firmer stance on crimes against women and ensure swift justice to deter such atrocities.

"I want to express my deep pain from this historic platform. As a society, we must confront the brutal attacks on women with seriousness. There is widespread outrage across the country, and I share in this sentiment. State governments must act decisively and instill a fear of punishment in those who commit these monstrous deeds," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of rigorous investigations and harsh penalties for perpetrators. "It is crucial that these crimes are met with swift and severe punishment. Publicizing the consequences faced by offenders is essential to restore confidence in our justice system," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the need for greater visibility of punishments for such crimes. "While discussions about the crimes themselves are widespread, the details of the punishment often receive less attention. It is imperative that there is extensive coverage of the consequences faced by those convicted, so that the gravity of their actions and the resulting punishments are clear. This will help instill a sense of fear and accountability," he remarked.

The comments come in the wake of a tragic incident in Kolkata where a postgraduate trainee doctor was found murdered in a state-run hospital. The victim, who had been on a night shift, was discovered dead after having been brutally raped and beaten. The post-mortem report revealed severe injuries, including genital torture and crushed throat cartilage.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into this disturbing case.

