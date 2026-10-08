Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded PM Modi's 25-year journey as head of an elected government, stating a new era of development has begun. He highlighted numerous infrastructure projects in Assam during a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' in Guwahati.

'New Era of Development' Under PM Modi: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a new era of development and action has begun in the state and across India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the BJP marked 25 years of Modi's journey as the head of an elected government with programmes across the state.

The Assam Pradesh BJP organised a "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha" at Jyoti-Bishnu Kalakshetra in Guwahati as part of the party's "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan", being observed from September 17 to October 7 to mark Prime Minister Modi's 25-year journey of public service.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma, referring to Prime Minister Modi's phrase "A for Assam", said that through the Prime Minister's efforts, a new era of development and action has begun in Assam as well as across India.

The Chief Minister said that through nationwide development initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Modi, India will achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Major Infrastructure Projects Highlighted

Expressing gratitude to Modi on behalf of the people of Assam, Sarma said that several major infrastructure and development projects have accelerated the pace of development in the state. He listed projects including the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, Gohpur-Numaligarh Tunnel, AIIMS, IIM, Ring Road, semiconductor facility at Jagiroad, Phulbari Bridge connecting Dhubri and Meghalaya, high-standard national highways capable of facilitating emergency fighter aircraft landings, the modern fertiliser plant at Namrup, increased production capacity at the Numaligarh and Bongaigaon refineries and the upcoming logistics park at Bongaigaon.

Sarma also highlighted the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu at Dhola-Sadiya, Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh, the third bridge over the Brahmaputra in Guwahati connecting Bharalu and North Guwahati, and the construction and modernisation of the international-standard Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

"Under the leadership of this Prime Minister, Assam, which has long been known as the gateway to the Northeast, has today transformed into a gateway to Southeast Asia," he said.

PM Modi Pledges a 'Viksit Bharat'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, addressing the people of the country on completing 25 years as the head of an elected government, said, "Today, I have completed 25 years as the head of a government. This is the result of the blessings of the people."

He said that India must be transformed into a developed nation by 2047 and the goal of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat must be achieved. "We will do it," he said.

BJP's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

At the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan programme, Assam Pradesh BJP president Dilip Saikia said that a remarkable journey of India has begun under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that 140 crore Indians have blessed Modi in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

Saikia added that the journey has touched people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh, while also enhancing India's standing on the international stage. "Today, whenever India is mentioned across the world, the country's development and journey towards self-reliance are being acknowledged," he said.

He said that with the objective of building a self-respecting and developed India on the global stage, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been undertaken.

Celebrations Across Assam

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a large Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra was organised from Jyoti-Bishnu Kalakshetra in Guwahati to the Veterinary College Playground at Khanapara, with participation from people across different sections of society. Around 5,000 mothers and women participated in the procession, carrying kalash in their hands.

The programme was simultaneously organised across all 33 organisational districts of Assam. The address delivered by Prime Minister Modi at the programme held in Delhi was also screened live across the districts.

As part of the campaign, Saikia also inaugurated an exhibition titled "NaMo @25" at Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan in Uzan Bazar, Guwahati. The exhibition showcases historic milestones from Prime Minister Modi's 25-year public service journey and will remain open to the public on October 7, 8 and 9 from 10 am to 4 pm. (ANI)

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