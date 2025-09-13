PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Manipur, urging peace after 2023 violence. He laid foundations for Rs 7,300 crore development projects and promised the Centre’s full support to rebuild hope and growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur on Saturday, marking his first trip to the state after the ethnic violence erupted in 2023. The PM held a massive roadshow as he travelled from Imphal to Churachandpur by road due to heavy rain, covering 65 km to meet people affected by the conflict. During a public event in Churachandpur, PM Modi appealed to all ethnic groups to stop violence and work together for peace. He said a new dawn of hope and confidence is now emerging in Manipur. He assured, “I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur.”

The Prime Minister met displaced people living in relief camps and expressed satisfaction over recent peace agreements between various ethnic groups. “Several conflicts in the North-East have ended in the last 11 years. Now peace is taking priority along with development,” he said.

PM Modi's address to Manipur people

Addressing the people in Manipur, the PM said, "With the continuous efforts of our government, a new dawn of hope and trust is knocking at the door in Manipur. I have a special appeal to the young companions here for peace, progress, and prosperity in the state…" He added that 'whether it is the hilly areas of Manipur or the tribal regions, we have left no stone unturned in ensuring that health facilities reach every part of the state.'

Massive development projects laid

As part of his visit, PM Modi laid the foundation stones for multiple projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur. These include:

The Manipur Urban Roads and Drainage Improvement Project worth Rs 3,600 crore.

Five National Highway projects worth over Rs 2,500 crore.

Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project.

Working Women Hostels across nine locations.

Later in the day, he will travel to Imphal to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,200 crore, including the new Civil Secretariat, IT SEZ Building, New Police Headquarters and unique Ima Markets promoting women-led businesses.

Cultural welcome and local hope

The people of Manipur welcomed PM Modi with traditional dances and cultural performances. Locals expressed excitement and hope that this visit will bring more peace, harmony, and development to the state.

“We are very happy to welcome PM Modi with traditional dances,” said a local performer. “We hope he will bring more development and peace to our state.”





A woman performing the dance said, “We are excited to see our Prime Minister. We hope he brings peace to Manipur, and we are very excited to perform in front of him. We are very happy..."





Focus on connectivity and support

PM Modi spoke about the government’s efforts to improve connectivity in Manipur. Since 2014, the government has significantly increased road and rail budgets for the state.

“Rs 3,700 crore has been spent on National Highways so far, and projects worth Rs 8,700 crore are underway,” he said.

He also announced special aid to help rebuild homes, with a package of Rs 3,000 crore allocated to construct 7,000 houses for those displaced by the violence.

Extensive security arrangements were made during the visit. The Imphal city was fully prepared with police and security forces deployed across key locations. The Prime Minister’s presence was met with enthusiasm, as people hope for stability and progress.

Part of a wider tour

PM Modi’s visit to Manipur is part of a three-day tour across five states, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar. Over three days, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 71,850 crore.

This historic visit aims to promote peace, development, and national unity in the region after years of ethnic conflict.

