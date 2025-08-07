Sending a strong message the day after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up the tariff war against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers and fishermen.

Sending a strong message the day after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up the tariff war against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers and fishermen. The Prime Minister said that while he knows he will "have to pay the price", he was ready to do it for farmers. Addressing MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Farmers' interest is India's top priority. India will never compromise on interest of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers.'

Without naming the United States or Trump, PM Modi indicated that he was aware of the cost of taking such a stand. "I know, Personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi further said.

PM Modi's remarks came after Trump, in addition to the 25 per cent tariff announced last week, imposed another 25 per cent levies on India on Wednesday for purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties slapped on India to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.