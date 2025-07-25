Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Malé on a two-day state visit. Welcomed warmly by President Muizzu, Modi expressed confidence that India-Maldives relations will grow stronger in the future across all important areas of cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malé, the capital of the Maldives, on Friday, for a two-day state visit. He was warmly received at the airport by President Mohamed Muizzu, who personally welcomed him with a hug, a rare gesture in diplomatic protocol.

Shortly after landing, PM Modi posted on X, "Landed in Malé. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come."

City celebrates PM Modi's arrival

Malé was beautifully decorated to welcome Prime Minister Modi. Streets were lined with Indian flags and had posters that read, "Warm Greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Large banners and paintings of PM Modi were seen across the city. Children were spotted holding pictures and waving both Indian and Maldivian flags.

The festive look of the city showed the importance of Modi’s visit and the deep friendship between the two nations.

PM Modi to attend Maldives' 60th Independence Day

PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour for the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. This visit is special as it also marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives.

This is Modi's third visit to the Maldives as Prime Minister and the first such visit during President Muizzu's term in office.

Indian community in Maldives welcomes PM Modi

Members of the Indian community living in the Maldives expressed happiness and pride about PM Modi's visit. One member said, "We are proud we have a huge leader. We are proud of Operation Sindoor, the action taken by him, and also the development happening in India."

Many Indian families came out to greet the Prime Minister and take part in the celebrations.

Talks to deepen India-Maldives partnership

During his visit, PM Modi and President Muizzu are expected to hold important talks to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. Key areas include:

Infrastructure development

Security and defence

Trade and investment

Cultural and educational exchanges

Climate change and environment

India has been a key partner in supporting the Maldives, especially in times of need, offering development aid, emergency help, and project assistance in the past few years.

(With ANI inputs)