Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused PM Modi of protecting Champat Rai in the Ram Mandir donation theft case. He cited multiple thefts, removal of whistleblowers, and irregularities in the temple's consecration ceremony and religious procedures.

Digvijaya Singh targets PM Modi, alleges protection of Champat Rai

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, alleging that the Prime Minister was "protecting" Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and asserting that accountability for the functioning of the Trust rested with him.

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Speaking to ANI, Singh termed the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya temple a "blow" to people's faith. "But the most significant issue today is the blow dealt to our deepest faith--concerning the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the birthplace of our revered deity, Lord Ram. This is a cause for which the Nirmohi Akhara has fought for over 150 years, and the Mahants of the Gorakhnath Trust for at least a century. Now, where is that Ram Lalla idol--the very deity who gave the temple its identity?" he asked.

"Now, donations are being stolen from such offerings. Theft has occurred 71 times in 40 days. The CCTV footage has also gone missing. Instead of taking action on the complaint of the accountant Mahipal Singh, Champat Rai ji removed him," Singh alleged. The Congress leader further claimed that both Mahipal Singh and Dinanath Verma, a retired engineer formerly associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, were RSS workers appointed by Champat Rai. He also alleged that a retired chief engineer, Verma, associated with the temple project, was removed after complaining about an alleged demand for a "40 per cent commission" by contractors.

"An honest engineer... complained to Champat Rai ji about a 40 per cent commission. The next day, he was told, 'You can go now, your work is done,'" Singh said. Holding the Prime Minister accountable, Singh alleged that the Trust had been constituted under his leadership. "PM Modi is protecting such a person as Champat Rai. The accountability and responsibility are his. The Trust was nominated by him," he alleged.

Questions over Consecration Ceremony and Idol

Singh also raised objections to the religious procedures followed during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, citing the views of Shankaracharyas. He claimed that the idol installed in the temple was not in the traditional "Bal Swaroop" (child form) of Lord Ram and questioned the choice of black stone for the idol. "All the Shankaracharyas have stated that the idol installed in the Ram Mandir is not a child-like form. In our region, Lord Ram's idols are always made of white stone," he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the consecration ceremony was conducted before the installation of the temple's Kalash and Dhwaja, which he claimed was against established religious traditions. He also questioned PM Modi performing the role of the Yajman without his spouse during the consecration ceremony. "During the Pran Pratishtha, no one sits alone as the Yajman. One must sit with their spouse. This is contrary to the principles and procedures of our Sanatan Dharma," Singh alleged.

Concluding his remarks, Singh accused the BJP leaders associated with the temple management of betraying religious faith. "Therefore, these are not religious people. They are Chanda Chor (donation thieves)," he said.

Supreme Court Issues Notice

The remarks came as the Supreme Court on Monday heard a batch of PILs seeking a CBI probe into alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of public donations received for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. At the outset, counsel for the petitioners submitted before the Court that "after a battle of 123 years, another battle has started," adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been constituted and that electronic evidence, including digital records, needed to be preserved. Responding to the submissions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, "Please preserve your energy. It will be needed outside." The Court thereafter issued notice in the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, accepted notice on behalf of the State, while the Bench also issued notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Supreme Court directed the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report before it and asked that the report disclose the composition of the SIT. Solicitor General Mehta informed the Court that the status report would be filed in a sealed cover.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj denied reports that VIP darshan pass IDs of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao had been blocked, saying the existing system continues. "There is no issue as of now. This is still in place. I have no details otherwise; the existing system still continues," he told ANI.

SIT Probe Reveals 'Systematic' Theft

According to the preliminary findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), CCTV footage reviewed between April 27 and June 5 captured around 70 suspicious incidents in which counting staff allegedly concealed cash bundles in their clothes, pockets, shoes and other personal belongings. The SIT said the alleged theft appeared to be systematic rather than isolated and pointed to major security lapses, including the absence of frisking of staff at entry and exit points of the counting hall and poor monitoring of personal belongings.

Political Row Erupts

The alleged embezzlement has triggered a political row, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanding accountability, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured strict action against anyone found guilty of misappropriating temple funds.

Meanwhile, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, while participating in a Sundarkand Path in Delhi on Sunday, accused the BJP of using "Ram Naam" for votes and demanded strict punishment for those behind the alleged theft, saying the "thieves" and "dacoits" responsible should be punished. The BJP, however, dismissed the religious event as a political exercise, with Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra describing Kejriwal as a "political Hindu" and calling the Sundarkand Path a "charade" aimed at electoral gains. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)