Tripura CM Manik Saha praised PM Modi's focus on North East development at the Adi Mahotsav in Agartala. He stressed the region's importance for national progress and highlighted efforts for the social and economic upliftment of tribal communities.

Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the highest priority to the overall development of the North Eastern region since the beginning, stressing that the progress of the region is essential for the country's comprehensive development. He was addressing the inaugural programme of the eight-day "Adi Mahotsav" at Shishu Udyan in Agartala, which will continue till February 21. The festival has been organised by the TRIFED under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in collaboration with the state government's Tribal Welfare Department.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Focus on Tribal Upliftment

In his inaugural speech, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sustained efforts are being made for the social, cultural and economic upliftment of tribal communities across the country. He remarked that, apart from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, no previous Prime Minister had taken significant initiatives for the development of tribal communities.

Highlighting India's unity in diversity, the Chief Minister said that despite differences in language, religion and culture, the people of the country remain united in spirit. He added that the Prime Minister has consistently emphasised that without proper development of the North East, the nation's overall progress cannot be achieved.

Government Support for Tribal Artisans

He further stated that TRIFED supports the marketing of products made by tribal artisans across the country through platforms such as Tribes India outlets, Adi Mahotsav and Adi Bazaar.

Ensuring Income Security through MSP

Saha also said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme for Minor Forest Produce is being implemented to ensure income security for tribal communities, enabling state governments to procure forest products collected by tribal people at MSP rates.

Under the scheme, a revolving fund of Rs 6.22 crore has been sanctioned for 87 Minor Forest Produce initiatives in the North East, while Rs 20.13 crore has been approved for the development of markets and storage facilities. Of this, Tripura has received Rs 2.66 crore for Minor Forest Produce and Rs 1.14 crore for infrastructure development.

Skill Development and Empowerment Initiatives

He informed that around 15 to 20 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have already been formed in the state under the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana, engaging nearly 300 tribal youths, with financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh provided to each centre.

The Chief Minister further said that under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, approval has been granted for the establishment of 1,749 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras across the North Eastern region with a sanctioned amount of Rs 216.55 crore, which is expected to benefit more than five lakh tribal people. Out of these, approval has been granted for setting up 87 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras in Tripura.

Festival Highlights and Dignitaries

Among those present as distinguished guests at the programme were Cooperation Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, MARKFED Chairman Abhijit Deb, Tribal Welfare Department Secretary K. Shashi Kumar and TRIFED Managing Director Raja Murugan, along with other dignitaries.

The Adi Mahotsav features 50 stalls showcasing products made by tribal artisans from various states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, among others. (ANI)