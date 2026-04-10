PM Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking his oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, praising his experience and contribution to Bihar's development. This move marks Kumar's entry into the upper house, fulfilling a long-stated personal political goal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Nitish Kumar on the occasion of his taking oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. The Prime Minister remarked that Nitish Kumar is one of the nation's most experienced leaders whose commitment to good governance and indelible contribution to Bihar's development are widely recognised. The PM noted that it is a pleasure to see him return to Parliament, affirming that his extensive experience as a veteran legislator and former Union Minister will significantly enhance the dignity of the House.

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"Nitish Kumar is one of the most experienced leaders in the country. His commitment to good governance has been appreciated everywhere. He has made an indelible contribution to the development of Bihar. It will be a great pleasure to see him in Parliament once again. He has also served for many years as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister. I am fully confident that his long political experience will further enhance the dignity of Parliament. Heartiest congratulations to him on taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, and heaps of best wishes for his upcoming term," PM Modi posted on X.

Shift in Bihar Politics as Kumar Joins Rajya Sabha

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP today. His ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power in Bihar. The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha).

Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament. Janata Dal (United). MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted the Bihar CM's resignation to council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh. This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections.

A high-level meeting of Bihar BJP leaders is also taking place in Delhi today to finalise the roadmap for the new state leadership.

A Veteran Political Leader

Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, along with four other candidates from Bihar fielded by the NDA. After this, Kumar was elected as JD(U) president unopposed after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.

Nitish Kumar is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country. (ANI)