PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders paid tributes to BJS founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. They remembered his 'Antyodaya' philosophy and ideals, which they said continue to guide the government's work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the occasion of his death anniversary, remembering him as an unparalleled devotee of the Motherland. He said his value-based principles and ideas would continue to guide future generations. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "To the unparalleled devotee of the Motherland, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, respectful homage on his sacred death anniversary. His principles and thoughts, rooted in values, will continue to be a guiding light for every generation of the country."

BJP leaders pay floral tributes in Delhi

Earlier, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendraa Sachdeva, along with several prominent party members, including Manoj Tiwari and Yogender Chandolia, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, paid floral tributes to the late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. The leaders gathered to honour the memory and contributions of the revered political figure.

BJP leader Shivprakash on moving the party forward

At the event, BJP leader Shivprakash, during his speech, said, "We should become the inspiration of society and keep our party and our thoughts moving forward. While giving them a lot of respect, this should come to mind. This is all I have to say on today's topic."

Manoj Tiwari on Upadhyaya's guidance

On this occasion, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari shared his views, stating that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya is a remarkable human being. He emphasised that, since the establishment of the Jana Sangh, Upadhyaya has provided guidance on governance in this country, focusing on enriching the lives of our cultural nation and uniting humanity, particularly by addressing the needs of the most marginalised individuals.

Tiwari highlighted that following the path laid out by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is successfully re-establishing India on the world stage and achieving significant accomplishments. "Today, on this auspicious occasion, all of us gathered in the presence of our respected Shivprakash ji and all our state leaders to present flowers. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, may he live long. We will adorn the country with his thoughts," Tiwari added.

Virendraa Sachdeva on 'Antyodaya' philosophy

Speaking to reporters, Sachdeva said Pandit Upadhyaya believed government schemes should reach the last person in society. "Today, on the death anniversary of the revered Deendayal Ji, we are all paying our respectful and emotional tributes to him. If there is any true pioneer of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Antyodaya' philosophy, it is the revered Deendayal Ji. His vision was that government schemes should reach the most vulnerable people in society. He believed that only when the last person in society is empowered can the nation truly be strong," Sachdeva said.

"Embodying his thoughts, the Indian government is working today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all draw significant inspiration from the life of revered Deendayal Ji. His life serves as a testament to hard work and simplicity; many such examples are found in the writings about the late Deendayal Ji. The core ideology behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's journey from the Jan Sangh to today belongs to the revered Deendayal Ji," said Sachdeva.

Who was Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya?

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968) was a prominent political thinker, economist, and organiser who played a key role in shaping the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP. Serving as its leader from 1953 to 1968, he became its president in December 1967. He pioneered publications such as the monthly magazine Rashtra Dharma, the weekly Panchajanya, and the daily Swadesh. Known for his philosophy of Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manav Darshan), Upadhyaya emphasised social justice, self-reliance, and the upliftment of the most marginalised individuals in society. His 109th birth anniversary provided an opportunity for BJP leaders nationwide to honour his legacy and reaffirm their commitment to his ideals. (ANI)