PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti, lauding his courage and governance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a 21-foot equestrian statue of the visionary leader in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

PM Modi Pays Homage to Shivaji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, paid homage to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker, and champion of Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Prime Minister stated that Shivaji Maharaj's courage continues to inspire, his governance serves as a guiding light, and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthens society even today. He emphasised that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always placed the welfare of every single person above everything else and dedicated himself completely to their protection. This commitment is why his life remains a beacon for India across generations.

In separate posts on X, Modi said, "On the Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we bow in reverence to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker and champion of Swarajya. May his courage inspire us, his governance guide us and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthen our society."

Amit Shah Unveils Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Gandhinagar

Earlier, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah unveiled the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, constructed by Maharashtra Samaj Gandhinagar, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, along with several other dignitaries, was present.

Shivaji's Enduring Legacy

Addressing the gathering, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, said that it is a matter of great pride and joy for the entire Gandhinagar that the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of 'Hindavi Swaraj', has been unveiled here. He said that the nearly 21-foot-tall statue will continue to inspire the residents of Gandhinagar, especially the youth, for many years to come.

Amit Shah further said that the life and great achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will never become irrelevant. For many generations, the nation will remain indebted to his unparalleled contributions. When a deep darkness of slavery had engulfed the country from Afghanistan to Kanyakumari and from Somnath to Odisha, and the entire nation was bound in chains, it seemed as though the power of the Mughal rule would never diminish and India would never attain freedom, he added. (ANI)