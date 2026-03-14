Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur has confirmed there is no shortage of LPG for the Mid-Day Meal scheme. He assured that the government has made adequate arrangements and the overall supply situation in the state is under control.

Amid concerns over LPG supply in parts of the state, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur said there was no shortage of LPG for the Mid-Day Meal scheme in schools, adding that the state government has made adequate arrangements to ensure uninterrupted cooking of meals for students.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI here, the minister on Friday said the overall LPG supply situation in the state was currently under control, and authorities are closely monitoring the availability of essential commodities. "There is no shortage of LPG for the Mid-Day Meal in schools. Adequate arrangements have already been made to ensure that meals for children continue without any disruption," Thakur said.

State Monitors Supply Chain Amid Concerns

He added that the state government, along with concerned departments and supply agencies, is holding regular review meetings to monitor the situation and ensure that the supply chain remains smooth.

"The situation is under control at present. Our officers and all concerned agencies are aware of the developments, and review meetings are being held regularly. So far, the impact has not reached us, but we are keeping a close watch," Thakur said.

Vigilance on Supply and Pricing

The minister noted that since LPG and fuel supplies are linked to crude oil imports, the government is also monitoring international developments closely to assess any potential impact on supply.

Warning Against Hoarding

He further warned that strict action would be taken against hoarding or black marketing of LPG or other essential commodities. "The government is vigilant, and if anyone is found involved in hoarding, strict action will be taken," he said.

Thakur added that the administration is making efforts to ensure that the entire supply system works effectively on the ground so that people do not face unnecessary inconvenience.

Geopolitical Tensions Affecting Global Markets

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)