Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Know its speed, ticket fare and more

    The inauguration of Vande Bharat Express comes after Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed away on Friday in Ahmedabad.

    Howrah New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Know its speed, ticket fare and more AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 30) virtually flagged off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, the first in West Bengal, hours after he lost his mother Heeraben. The tickets will be available from January 1, 2023.

    It can be seen that this is one of the 475 Vande Bharat Express trains that the government is aiming to start on the occasion of 75 years of Independence.

    Also read: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri via video conference

    Here's all you need to know about Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express:

    1. This Vande Bharat train will cover as many as 564 kms in about 7.5 hours.

    2. Officials from the railways said there will be three stoppages (Barsoi, Malda and Bolpur).

    3. The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat will run six days a week.

    Also read: Rishabh Pant car accident: Cricketer's condition stable, Uttarakhand CM orders proper treatment arrangements

    4. The express train will leave the Howrah station at 6 am and will reach the New Jalpaiguri station at 1:30 pm. After a one-hour stopover, the train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 2:30pm and reach Howrah at 10pm.

    5. Vande Bharat Express tickets will be available from January 1, 2023.

    6. The fare for Executive Chair category ticket will be Rs 2,825 and for Chair Car category will be Rs 1,565.

    The inauguration of Vande Bharat Express comes after Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed away on Friday in Ahmedabad. Heeraben was cremated by her sons, in the presence of her family members in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to PM Modi during an event in Howrah that was attended by PM Modi through video conferencing.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal: India's first underwater metro to be completed by December 2023 - adt

    West Bengal: India's first underwater metro to be completed by December 2023

    Covid unlikely to be eliminated, but no major outbreak in India: Experts - adt

    Covid unlikely to be eliminated, but no major outbreak in India: Experts

    PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri via video conference AJR

    PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri via video conference

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Uttarakhand CM orders proper arrangements of treatment for injured cricketer AJR

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Cricketer's condition stable, Uttarakhand CM orders proper treatment arrangements

    Russian envoy and Congress MP Manish Tewari in Twitter spat over mysterious Odisha deaths

    Russian envoy and Congress MP Manish Tewari in Twitter spat over mysterious Odisha deaths

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed SEXY video: Actress surprises fans by barely covering herself with a necklace-themed outfit - WATCH vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY video: Actress surprises fans by barely covering herself with a necklace-themed outfit - WATCH

    West Bengal: India's first underwater metro to be completed by December 2023 - adt

    West Bengal: India's first underwater metro to be completed by December 2023

    Auto Expo 2023 Italian Bike Brand MBP to enter Indian market M502N to be first product gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Italian Bike Brand MBP to enter Indian market; M502N to be first product

    football Pele was true King, God for u' - Bhaiuchung Bhutia-ayh

    'Pele was true King, God for us' - Bhaiuchung Bhutia

    Covid unlikely to be eliminated, but no major outbreak in India: Experts - adt

    Covid unlikely to be eliminated, but no major outbreak in India: Experts

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon