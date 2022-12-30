Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Know its speed, ticket fare and more

The inauguration of Vande Bharat Express comes after Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed away on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 30) virtually flagged off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, the first in West Bengal, hours after he lost his mother Heeraben. The tickets will be available from January 1, 2023.

It can be seen that this is one of the 475 Vande Bharat Express trains that the government is aiming to start on the occasion of 75 years of Independence.

Here's all you need to know about Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express:

1. This Vande Bharat train will cover as many as 564 kms in about 7.5 hours.

2. Officials from the railways said there will be three stoppages (Barsoi, Malda and Bolpur).

3. The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat will run six days a week.

4. The express train will leave the Howrah station at 6 am and will reach the New Jalpaiguri station at 1:30 pm. After a one-hour stopover, the train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 2:30pm and reach Howrah at 10pm.

5. Vande Bharat Express tickets will be available from January 1, 2023.

6. The fare for Executive Chair category ticket will be Rs 2,825 and for Chair Car category will be Rs 1,565.

The inauguration of Vande Bharat Express comes after Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed away on Friday in Ahmedabad. Heeraben was cremated by her sons, in the presence of her family members in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to PM Modi during an event in Howrah that was attended by PM Modi through video conferencing.