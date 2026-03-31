PM Modi inaugurated the Rs 3,300 crore Kayne's Semiconductor Plant in Sanand, Gujarat, the second such facility in India. He also unveiled the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar, dedicated to the legacy of Jainism, on Mahavir Jayanti.

PM Inaugurates Key Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugrated Rs 3,300 crore Kayne's Semiconductor Plant at Sanand GIDC in Ahmedabad. It is the second such plant in India and an achievement in the semiconductor sector. It is being recognised as one of the most crucial initiatives under India's semiconductor mission, as it will accelerate the mission.

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Earlier today, PM Modi also inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Ashoka, the museum showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism.

Minister Highlights Project's Significance

Earlier on Monday, Gujarat's Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said, "In the semiconductor manufacturing chain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow inaugurate a Rs 3,300 crore Kaynes Semicon plant in Sanand. This will be the second plant in the series, and the facility will manufacture more than 7 lakh chips per day."

He added that the project represents India's entry into a new technological era and reflects the Prime Minister's approach of converting challenges into opportunities. "With this second unit, we are entering the era of this futuristic industry. The USP of the Prime Minister has been his ability to turn challenges into opportunities," Modhwadia told ANI.

Rapid Growth in Semiconductor Sector

Earlier, in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Micron semiconductor plant. On this occasion, highlighting the project's speed, he stated, "The MoU for this facility was signed in June 2023, the foundation stone was laid in September, and by February 2026, commercial production had already begun. Even in developed countries, such approvals and processes take years, but India has completed this seemingly impossible task in just 900 days. When intentions are clear, and dedication is towards rapid national development, policies become decisive, and decisions gain momentum naturally." (ANI)