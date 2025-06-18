Approximately 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University, including 90 from Jammu and Kashmir, successfully crossed the border into Armenia on Tuesday. They are expected to reach Delhi by Wednesday night.

Yerevan: Amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, India has initiated the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Iran. Approximately 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University, including 90 from Jammu and Kashmir, successfully crossed the border into Armenia on Tuesday. The students have safely reached the Armenian capital Yerevan and accommodated at their designated hotels.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, The Central government have arranged tickets free of cost. “We are receiving information from the Ministry that tickets from Delhi to Srinagar are also being arranged to ensure a smooth and complete journey home for the students from Kashmir,” Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the association, stated.

Students expected to reach Delhi soon

The students will depart from Yerevan Airport (EVN) at 08:45 hrs on 18 June 2025, flying to Doha (Hamad International Airport, DOH) on IndiGo flight 6E 9483 (A320). The flight is expected to arrive in Doha at 14:05 hrs.

From Doha, they will board their connecting flight to Delhi (Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3, DEL). The second leg of the journey will begin at 15:05 hrs on IndiGo flight 6E 9487 (A320) and is expected to reach Delhi at 22:15 hrs. There is a possibility that the flight may experience a slight delay.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said that they are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant coordination with the students and authorities to ensure their safe and swift return. “We are grateful to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. @DrSJaishankar Ji for their timely intervention. We remain hopeful that the remaining students will also be evacuated at the earliest (sic),” Nasir added.