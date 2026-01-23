PM Modi met with Sivagiri Mutt seers in Kerala, lauding their social service work. He also inaugurated projects and criticized the LDF and UDF for corruption, mismanagement, and neglecting Thiruvananthapuram's development.

PM Modi meets Sivagiri Mutt seers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his visit Kerala met with seers associated with the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala. PM Modi was in Thiruvananthapuram today where he flagged off four trains and inagurated a slew of developmental projects

In a message posted on his X social media platform, the Minister said that he met with the swamis from the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust at Sivagiri Mutt and lauded their contributions to social service, education, spirituality, and community welfare. Describing their efforts as a lasting contribution to India's social fabric, the Prime Minister said their work, inspired by the timeless ideals of Sree Narayana Guru, continues to uphold values of equality, harmony, and human dignity.

"Met Swamis associated with the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala. Their dedicated work in the fields of social service, education, spirituality and community welfare has made a lasting contribution to our social fabric. Rooted in the timeless ideals of Sree Narayana Guru, their efforts continue to promote equality, harmony and dignity across society," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

PM slams LDF, UDF for corruption and neglect

Earlier in the day, PM Modi in his address in the capital city of Kerala lauded the historic BJP victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, saying it marks the end of decades of neglect by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) and the beginning of a new era of development and good governance.

PM Modi also criticised the two political fronts for perpetuating corruption and mismanagement in the State. "Both the LDF and UDF have, in various ways, driven Kerala into a cycle of corruption, mismanagement, and appeasement politics. Though they may use different flags and symbols, their underlying political approach and agendas are virtually identical: rampant corruption, a lack of accountability, and the promotion of divisive communalism. Both parties are well aware that their opportunity to govern resurfaces every five years, yet the core issues remain unaddressed," PM Modi said in his address.

BJP pledges change for Thiruvananthapuram

"For decades, both the LDF and UDF have neglected Thiruvananthapuram, depriving the city of basic facilities and infrastructure. The Left and the Congress have consistently failed to address the needs of our people. However, our BJP team has already begun working towards a developed Thiruvananthapuram. To the people of this city, I say: have faith- the change that has long been overdue is finally on its way," he added. (ANI)