Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maldives on July 25-26, 2025, at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. Once critical of India, Muizzu is set to host PM Modi as Chief Guest for Maldives' Independence Day.

Why This Visit Is Special

This visit is historic for many reasons. President Muizzu once supported the 'India Out' campaign before taking office. The campaign aimed to reduce Indian influence in the Maldives. However, today, he is welcoming Prime Minister Modi as the Chief Guest at the Maldives' Independence Day celebrations.

This change in stance shows a new phase in the relationship between the two nations. It also reflects the importance India places on the Maldives as a close maritime neighbour.

What's On The Agenda

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Muizzu will hold talks on many topics. These will include regional and global issues, security, trade, economy, and more. The leaders will also review progress made under the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.

This plan was announced when President Muizzu visited India in October 2024. Now, both sides aim to strengthen ties and build trust.

The Occasion: 60 Years of Independence and Diplomacy

The visit is even more meaningful as it marks two big anniversaries:

60 years since the Maldives gained independence

60 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives

PM Modi will be the 'Guest of Honour' at the Maldives' Independence Day celebrations. The ceremony will be a key moment in the celebration of friendship and shared goals between the two countries.

A Fresh Start in India-Maldives Relations

Despite a rocky start between President Muizzu's government and India, this visit could begin a new chapter. The presence of India’s Prime Minister on such a big occasion shows that both countries want to move forward with respect and cooperation.

As two close neighbours in the Indian Ocean, India and the Maldives have much to gain by working together for peace, growth, and security.