Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building (PHOTOS)

    The Prime Minister spent more than an hour and inspected various works. 

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday undertook a surprise visit to the new Parliament building.

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building

    According to sources, he spent more than an hour and inspected various works. The Prime Minister observed the faculties coming up at both Houses of the Parliament, sources said, adding that he also interacted with the construction workers. 

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building

    The Prime Minister has often termed the new Parliament building as an intrinsic part of the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. 

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building

    While laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2022, the Prime Minister had called it "a landmark opportunity to build a peoples' Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of 'New India'.

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building

    He had further said that "if the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the making of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. If work was done to fulfil the needs of the country in the old Parliament House, then the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building."

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building

    This is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi has inspected the Parliament work site. On that occasion, too, the Prime Minister interacted with workers at the site and, at the same time, emphasized the timely completion of the project.

    PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building

    The new Parliament will have a built-up area of about 65,000 square metres. Its triangular shape ensures optimum space utilization. The new Parliament building will have larger chambers for the legislature. 

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 7:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mishandling of CMDRF: Kerala Lokayukta to pronounce verdict tomorrow anr

    Mishandling of CMDRF: Kerala Lokayukta to pronounce verdict on Friday

    German investor Patrick Bauer complaints to PM Modi against Zonta Infratech anr

    'Cheated after investing in India...' German investor Patrick Bauer complains to PM Modi

    Delhi residents witness thunderstorm, rain; IMD forecasts heavy rain activity on March 31 AJR

    Delhi residents witness thunderstorm, rain; IMD forecasts heavy rain activity on March 31

    Karnataka Election 2023 Yediyurappa son Vijayendra to take on Siddaramaiah from Varuna seat gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra to take on Siddaramaiah from Varuna seat?

    Kerala: Attappadi Madhu lynching case verdict adjourned to April 4

    Kerala: Attappadi Madhu lynching case verdict adjourned to April 4

    Recent Stories

    Indian American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed AJR

    Indian-American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed

    Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football' AHA

    'Maidaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project will take you to 'golden era of football'

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was thrown out of these 5 films starring Shah Rukh Khan including 'Chalte Chalte' AHA

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to leave these 5 films starring Shah Rukh Khan

    Chitrangada Singh on co-star Vikrant Massey Want him to delve into 'bad guy' roles AHA

    Chitrangada Singh on co-star Vikrant Massey: 'Want him to delve into bad guy roles'

    Mishandling of CMDRF: Kerala Lokayukta to pronounce verdict tomorrow anr

    Mishandling of CMDRF: Kerala Lokayukta to pronounce verdict on Friday

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon