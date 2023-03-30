PM Modi makes surprise visit to new Parliament building (PHOTOS)

The Prime Minister spent more than an hour and inspected various works.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday undertook a surprise visit to the new Parliament building.

According to sources, he spent more than an hour and inspected various works. The Prime Minister observed the faculties coming up at both Houses of the Parliament, sources said, adding that he also interacted with the construction workers.

The Prime Minister has often termed the new Parliament building as an intrinsic part of the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

While laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2022, the Prime Minister had called it "a landmark opportunity to build a peoples' Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of 'New India'.

He had further said that "if the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the making of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. If work was done to fulfil the needs of the country in the old Parliament House, then the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building."

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi has inspected the Parliament work site. On that occasion, too, the Prime Minister interacted with workers at the site and, at the same time, emphasized the timely completion of the project.

The new Parliament will have a built-up area of about 65,000 square metres. Its triangular shape ensures optimum space utilization. The new Parliament building will have larger chambers for the legislature.