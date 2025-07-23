Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for the UK for a two-day visit where he is expected to sign a key free trade deal, hold talks with PM Keir Starmer and meet King Charles III.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the United Kingdom on July 23, Wednesday, for a two-day visit that is likely to mark a major turning point in India-UK relations. One of the main highlights of his trip will be the formal signing of the long-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The agreement, under discussion for three years, is expected to boost trade, cut tariffs and deepen cooperation in key sectors like defence, technology and education.

Before leaving, PM Modi posted on social media, "Leaving for UK, a country with which our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has achieved significant momentum in the last few years. I look forward to my talks with PM Keir Starmer and my meeting with His Majesty King Charles III."

Free trade deal to boost exports and cut tariffs

The India-UK FTA is expected to remove tariffs on nearly 99% of Indian exports to the UK. British products such as whisky and cars will also enter the Indian market at reduced tariffs. This deal is being seen as the UK's biggest trade success since Brexit.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart Jonathan Reynolds are likely to formally sign the agreement, in the presence of both Prime Ministers. According to India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, 'last-minute work' is underway to finalise the deal.

The FTA aims to double bilateral trade by 2030, from the current $60 billion, and strengthen business ties across multiple sectors.

Strategic meetings with PM Starmer and King Charles

During his visit, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, the official country residence of the UK Prime Minister. He is also scheduled to meet King Charles III.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders will talk about trade, defence, climate change, innovation, and education. They will also discuss key regional and global issues.

This is PM Modi's third interaction with Starmer in less than a year, after their meetings at the G20 Summit in Brazil (November 2024) and the G7 Summit (June 2025).

Defence and technology partnerships on the table

India and the UK are planning to expand military cooperation, including joint exercises and sharing of high-end technology like semiconductors and AI. Both sides are also exploring electric propulsion systems for the future.

Foreign Secretary Misri confirmed that military instructors have been exchanged between both countries and all three branches of armed forces regularly interact. Defence is now a key pillar of the growing partnership.

Khalistan issue likely to be raised

The issue of Khalistani extremists operating in the UK is a matter of deep concern for India. According to Foreign Secretary Misri, India has repeatedly raised this issue with UK authorities.

Misri said, "The presence of Khalistani extremists is a matter of concern not only for us but should be a concern for our partners as well, as it affects social order in their countries too."

British authorities are said to have tightened security during PM Modi's visit to prevent any disruptions by extremist groups. Both sides want to avoid a repeat of the March 2025 incident when a Khalistan protester approached EAM S. Jaishankar's vehicle in London.

Extradition of fugitives also under discussion

Another sensitive topic India is expected to bring up is the extradition of fugitives wanted under Indian law. Misri confirmed that India has made its case and is working closely with UK officials through proper legal channels to bring them back.

"There is a legal process such requests go through, and we are following it very closely with our UK partners," Misri added.

India-UK ties stronger than ever

In recent years, India-UK relations have grown rapidly, especially after being upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021. The two countries have five ministerial-level mechanisms covering strategy, finance, trade, science, and energy.

Trade between India and the UK touched a record $55 billion in 2023-24, showing a 10% growth over the previous year. The UK is also India's sixth largest investor, with investments worth $36 billion. On the other hand, nearly 1,000 Indian companies in the UK employ around 1,00,000 people.

In the education sector, the University of Southampton recently opened a campus in Gurugram, a first for a UK institution under India’s new education policy.

From the UK, PM Modi heads to the Maldives

After completing his UK trip, PM Modi will travel to the Maldives on July 25-26 to attend the island nation's Independence Day celebrations as the guest of honour. This will be the first state visit hosted by President Mohamed Muizzu since he took office in November 2023.

The visit is seen as important to reset strained ties with the Maldives, especially since President Muizzu is considered pro-China. PM Modi will inaugurate several India-backed development projects during his trip and hold talks under the 'Neighbourhood First' and 'MAHASAGAR' (security and growth across the Indian Ocean) vision.