    PM Modi launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in five states, praises self-reliant women

    PM Modi engaged with beneficiaries from different states who had availed themselves of various government schemes. His interaction highlighted the pivotal role of self-reliant women in India, emphasizing their resilience in not just sustaining themselves but also becoming a resource for others.

    PM Modi launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in five states, praises self-reliant women
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 6:14 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 16) inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in five states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, post the assembly elections. Although initiated earlier in other regions, the yatra's launch in these states encountered delays due to the model code of conduct during elections.

    During this significant inauguration, PM Modi engaged with beneficiaries from diverse states who had availed themselves of various government schemes. His interaction highlighted the pivotal role of self-reliant women in India, emphasizing their resilience in not just sustaining themselves but also becoming a resource for others.

    No link between MPs suspension and Parliament breach: Lok Sabha Speaker

    PM Modi expressed admiration for the commitment and hard work of individuals, pledging relentless government support for their endeavors. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, at the event, lauded the efficiency with which tasks are now accomplished, crediting the people as being regarded as 'Modiji's VIP' for this.

    Amidst his vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, the Prime Minister connected with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra through a video conference. This event drew participation from numerous beneficiaries across the country, witnessing the presence of Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives.

    The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra holds the core objective of ensuring the comprehensive saturation of flagship government schemes, ensuring timely and effective benefits for all targeted beneficiaries across the nation.

    Haryana govt steps up recruitment drive; 10,000 workers to aid Israel amidst labour shortage

    The Prime Minister's emphasis on the empowerment of self-reliant women echoes the larger narrative of self-sufficiency and empowerment within the country. The event signifies the government's commitment to engaging with and supporting individuals across diverse sectors, aiming for their holistic development and success.

    This yatra stands as a testament to the government's dedication to ensuring that the benefits of national schemes reach every targeted individual, propelling the nation toward inclusive growth and development.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 6:14 PM IST
