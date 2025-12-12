A study shows over 8 in 10 airline passengers in India experienced dark patterns in past year, including hidden fees, forced actions, confirm shaming and bait-and-switch tactics. IndiGo saw highest complaints, especially during last week disruption.

A new nationwide study has found that airline passengers in India are facing serious problems with hidden charges, confusing website designs and misleading refund processes. These practices, known as 'dark patterns', continue to affect travellers even as regulations exist to stop them. The findings come at a time when airlines, especially IndiGo, have been under intense public scrutiny for cancellations and refund delays.

The study was conducted by LocalCircles and received over 124,000 responses from airline customers across 302 districts in India. The results show that more than 8 in 10 passengers experienced one or more dark patterns in the past year while using airline websites and apps.

What dark patterns mean for flyers

Dark patterns are design tricks used on websites and apps to push users into actions they may not want to take. These actions usually benefit the company rather than the customer. The most common examples on airline sites include:

Hiding important information

Adding extra charges at the last minute

Making cancellation difficult

Using guilt-inducing language to sell optional services

Showing false urgency to push quick booking

According to LocalCircles, these tactics are now deeply rooted in many airline processes, including ticket booking, seat selection, insurance purchases, cancellation, and refunds.

IndiGo sees highest complaints of dark patterns

The study found that IndiGo had the highest number of reported dark patterns, especially during the massive disruption last week that led to more than 5,000 flight cancellations in a single week.

Passengers said that even after IndiGo publicly promised “hassle-free cancellations and full refunds,” the platform continued to show:

Disabled cancellation buttons

High unexplained deductions

Limited or no refund options

Forced modifications instead of cancellations

LocalCircles noted that complaints on social media and its own platform jumped sharply during the disruption.

One striking example shared in the survey described a ticket that cost Rs 39,180, but when the passenger tried to cancel, the refund offered was only Rs 1,788, despite IndiGo promising a full refund. LocalCircles classified this behaviour as a clear Bait-and-Switch dark pattern, the airline offers one outcome (full refund) but delivers another.

Drip pricing widespread across major airlines

Passengers also said that airlines like Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa frequently use Drip Pricing, where hidden charges are revealed only at the final payment step. These hidden fees appear as:

Convenience fees

Platform fees

Payment charges

IndiGo at least shows certain charges upfront, but the other airlines reportedly do not, leaving customers confused and frustrated.

According to the study, 80% of flyers experienced hidden charges during the last 12 months.

Forced action: Consumers pushed into unwanted choices

About 64% of surveyed passengers said they experienced some form of Forced Action, which means they were made to do something they did not intend to do. Examples included:

Flights that cannot be cancelled because the cancel button is disabled

Being forced to modify travel dates instead of cancelling

Mandatory insurance add-ons unless users click small or unclear opt-out buttons

Website flows that trap users in loops unless they pay extra

During the recent IndiGo crisis, many passengers said the cancellation option was greyed out completely, despite the airline promising unconditional refunds.

The practice was also widespread during COVID-19, when airlines prevented passengers from cancelling tickets and instead pushed them to choose new dates.

Forced Action is also the No.1 dark pattern across all Indian online platforms, not just airlines.

Confirm shaming: Language that pressures customers

About 35% of flyers said they very frequently experienced Confirm Shaming, where the website uses guilt-inducing or fear-based language to push optional purchases. Examples include:

“I will stay unsecured” for declining travel insurance “I do not care about my baggage” for declining baggage protection “I am willing to risk loss” written next to insurance opt-outs

In the survey:

35% experienced it very frequently

21% sometimes

12% rarely

17% never

Passengers say such language is manipulative and unfair, especially when it appears repeatedly throughout the booking process.

Other dark patterns: False urgency and nagging

The study also found two other common problems:

False Urgency

56% of flyers experienced messages like:

“Only 1 seat left at this price” “Prices going up soon”

“10 people viewing this flight right now”

Many passengers said they saw the same messages even when checking the same flight hours later.

Nagging

40% experienced repeated pop-ups or reminders forcing them to check optional services like meals, seats or add-ons, even after they declined.

Regulation exists, but enforcement is weak

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 includes provisions to regulate dark patterns. In 2023, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs released draft guidelines specifically meant to prevent these tactics. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) even sent notices to some airlines in 2023 regarding:

Insurance upselling

Confirm shaming

Non-transparent seat assignment

However, the study says the actual change on the ground has been very limited.

Passengers continue to face the same problems year after year.

LocalCircles said the recent IndiGo disruption showed how airlines continue to use dark patterns even during customer distress. The platform stressed that if the CCPA and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) do not act quickly, public trust in airlines will fall even further.

The findings will now be shared with DGCA and CCPA for review and action.

Who took part in the study

The study had a wide spread of respondents across the country:

124,000+ responses

302 districts

67% men, 33% women

46% from Tier 1 cities

29% from Tier 2 cities

25% from Tier 3, Tier 4 and rural areas

All participants were verified citizens registered on the LocalCircles platform.

The new study reveals a deep and continuing problem in India’s airline sector. Despite rules and past warnings, airlines still use a variety of dark patterns that harm passengers. The sharp rise in complaints during the recent IndiGo cancellations shows that consumers urgently need clearer rules and stronger enforcement. LocalCircles says regulators must act quickly to protect customers and restore trust.